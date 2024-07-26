Cricket

India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir

Indian cricket is set to embark on a new era under T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and new head coach Gautam Gambhir. The duo shares a strong bond since Kolkata Knight Riders days as they played together in IPL 2014 for the franchise

Suryakumar-Yadav-india-t20i-captain
File photo of India batter and current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Newly-appointed Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav says he has enjoyed being a leader on field despite not dawning the captain's hat, adding that he leant the tricks of the trade from different skippers over the years. (More Cricket News)

Suryakumar was appointed as India's T20 captain last week ahead of Hardik Pandya after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format.

Suryakumar's first assignment will be the three-match T20 series against hosts Sri Lanka starting here on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill bat during the India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I in Harare on Saturday (July 13, 2024). - AP
India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Is Clear In His Intent And Communication, Says New White-Ball Vice Captain Gill

BY PTI

"I have always enjoyed being a leader on the field even though I was not the captain. I have always learnt a lot of things from different captains. It's a good feeling and a great responsibility," the swashbuckling middle-order batter told BCCI.TV.

Indian cricket is set to embark on a new era under Suryakumar and new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Both Suryakumar and Gambhir share a strong bond since Kolkata Knight Riders days as they played together in 2014 for the franchise.

And Suryakumar, known for his aggressive batting and innovative shots, described his relationship with Gambhir as both special and strong.

"This relationship is special because in 2014 I played under him in KKR. It was special because from there only I got opportunities. The relationship is still strong.

"He (Gambhir) knows how I work, what is my mindset when I come to practice sessions. I also know how he tries to work as a coach. It's all about the lovely relationship we have and very excited to see how it goes forward," the Mumbai batter said.

By his own admission, Suryakumar wants to remain humble and grounded while leading the side on the field as he looks at cricket just as a sport, not life.

"I think most important thing what I have learned from this sport is how humble you are after achieving or even after not doing well. I have learned when you do something on the ground you have to leave it on the ground," he said.

Suryakumar Yadav - X/@surya_14kumar
Suryakumar Yadav Feels Last Few Days Have Been 'Nothing Short Of Dream'

BY PTI

"This is not your life, this is just a part of your life. So you can't be when you are doing well you stay on the top and when you are not doing well, you are underground.

"That's one thing which you shouldn't do ever as a sportsman, that's one thing which I have learned and that's what helps me create balance in my life. If you are good person, everything happens good."

