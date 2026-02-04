ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Hosts Preview: India Chasing History, Sri Lanka Banking On Home Advantage

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Hosts Preview: India and Sri Lanka co-host the tournament as India aim for a historic third title and first-ever home triumph, while Sri Lanka look to harness familiar conditions to mount a deep run

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips with captain Suryakumar Yadav during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Defending champions India begin their title defence at home under Suryakumar Yadav

  • They are targeting a third T20 World Cup crown and an unprecedented host-nation victory

  • Sri Lanka rely on home conditions, spin strength and key batters to escape a tricky group

India will be chasing a third Twenty20 World Cup title when the 2026 edition, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, gets underway Saturday.

The defending champion I ndia squad will be in action on opening day, taking on the U.S. team at Mumbai. Sri Lanka will play its first game against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday.

The tournament will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The group stage will run until Feb. 20. The playoffs will start with the Super Eights stage from Feb. 21-March 1, followed by semifinals on March 4 and 5 and the championship decider on March 8.

No host nation has ever won the men’s T20 World Cup, nor has any team lifted the trophy three times (West Indies and England are also two-time champions) — India is aiming to change history on both counts. Here’s what to know:

India’s title defense

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa and then had to wait another 17 years to lift the trophy again. That drought ended in 2024, when Rohit Sharma led his squad to victory over the Proteas in the final at Barbados.

India's longtime stars Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from the T20 format in international cricket following that victory. Now, under Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions are chasing a repeat performance on home soil.

India has won every T20 series it has contested in the last two years, including victories against South Africa and Australia away from home, as well as the Asia Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates.

India is placed in Group A with the United States, Namibia, Netherlands and archrival Pakistan. There's been a doubt over the high profile India-Pakistan contest – a fixture highlight in International Cricket Council tournaments – which is scheduled for Feb. 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan government has refused permission for its national team to play against India in response to the ICC’s refusal to accommodate Bangladesh's request for venue changes. The result was Scotland replacing Bangladesh in the tournament.

There's a lengthy history of political tension overshadowing high profile cricket between the neighboring countries.

If Pakistan forfeits the game, it gives India a relatively trouble-free pathway to the playoff stage.

Sri Lanka's home advantage

Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka has played 32 T20s and lost about half of them. Even on home soil, it has only beaten West Indies and also lost to England in the build-up to this tournament.

Yet there's history of Sri Lanka lifting for the big limited-overs tournaments and, for starters, it helps to be playing all games in familiar conditions either at Colombo or Pallekele.

The 2014 champions are placed in Group B with Ireland, Oman, Zimbabwe and 2021 champions Australia.

Getting out of this group is the first objective, but the real challenge will begin afterward. In the second round, Sri Lanka could face Pakistan, New Zealand and England — it has won only five of 16 games against these three teams since 2024.

Sri Lanka will count on spinners Wanindu Hasranga and Maheesh Theekshana to bolster its chances, with Matheesha Pathirana leading the pace attack. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will have to carry much of the batting load.

Between 2009 and 2014, Sri Lanka reached three T20 World Cup finals, finally winning the title in the last of those with a victory over India in Dhaka. It was the final T20 game for star players Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena, and Sri Lanka is yet to scale similar lofty heights again.

The Favorites

Ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20 rankings, India is the obvious favorite for the title.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir may not have had much success recently in the test or one-day international formats, but his T20 plans have mostly all worked out well.

Abhishek Sharma has become a fan favorite in the absence of Sharma and Kohli. The big-hitting opener is already filling stadiums as fans line up to watch his skills. The No. 1-ranked T20 batter will be key to India’s ambitions for the title.

“He’s a star. He can be the leading run-scorer and potentially player of the tournament,” analyst and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting said on the ICC Review podcast.

“If he does, that makes India even harder to beat. If he doesn’t, they are as vulnerable as anybody else.”

Skipper Yadav also regained form in the recent series against New Zealand, while Ishan Kishan has provided fresh impetus to the batting at No. 3. In the bowling department, Harshit Rana is a shoe-in with his all-round skills, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy – also the No. 1-ranked T20 bowler – will be hard to handle on home pitches.

T20 veterans Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya – who both played crucial roles in India’s grand final win at Barbados – will once again play important roles for India. Potentially, it could be Bumrah’s last T20 World Cup.

