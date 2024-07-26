Hockey

Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

To compete in the Paris Olympics 2024, the 30-year-old Dawson decided to amputate his finger at the knuckle instead of waiting months for recovery, which would have meant missing the Games and having to wait another four years

Matt Dawson Kookaburras Paris Olympics 2024 X
Australia hockey player Matt Dawson. Photo: X | Kookaburras
info_icon

They say that achieving a dream comes with many costs—money, education, hard work, and sometimes even a part of your body. In the case of Australian hockey player Matt Dawson, who amputated his finger to pursue his Olympic dreams at the Paris 2024 Games, the world witnessed yet another profound sacrifice made in the quest to become a shining star. (More Hockey News)

During the Australian National Men's Hockey Team's practice session in Perth two weeks ago, Matt Dawson broke a finger on his right hand—an injury that was expected to take months to heal and end his Olympic dreams. Now, just 16 days later, he is set to play with the Kookaburras against Argentina on July 27, Saturday. How is this possible?

To compete in the Paris Olympics 2024, the 30-year-old Dawson decided to amputate his finger at the knuckle instead of waiting months for recovery, which would have meant missing the Games and having to wait another four years.

"I'm definitely closer to the end of my career than the start and, who knows, this could be my last [Olympics], and if I felt that I could still perform at my best then that's what I was going to do," he told the Parlez Vous Hockey podcast.

After the injury, which looked excruciating to him, he consulted a plastic surgeon and was told that surgery would take a long time to heal. And, even then the finger won't be able to provide much grip in holding the hockey stick as it used to. Given this, Dawson decided removing the cause from the root was the better option. Although it was a drastic decision, he wnt through the amputation that same evening.

The Paris-bound Men's Hockey Team. - X/HockeyIndia
India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"If taking the top of my finger was the price I had to pay, that's what I would do," he said.

Dawson's willingness to sacrifice and bear costs to pursue his dream is not new; it's a pattern he's followed since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where a severe injury nearly took his sight away. Despite this, he continued to play and helped his team secure a gold medal. He was also a member of the Australian team that won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Dawson's sacrifice this time, shocked everyone in his team, in Australia, and in the entire world.

"We didn't really know what to think, and then we heard that he went to the hospital and chopped his finger off, which was pretty interesting because I know people would give an arm and a leg and even a little bit of finger to be here sometimes,” said the Australia hockey team captain Aran Zalewski in a news conference in Paris.

"When you've spent a lifetime of choice and sacrifice to come and compete at the highest level, I think for him it was an easy decision.”

The team's coach, Colin Batch, confirmed that Matt Dawson has returned to training and will be participating in the matches.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Smriti, Shafali Come Out Firing In 81-Run Chase
  2. Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season
  3. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Moor Helps Hosts Fly To 50 In Belfast
  4. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Kraigg Braithwaite Looks In Control As Ben Stokes' Men Hit The Right Lengths Early At Edgbaston
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First
Football News
  1. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  2. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  4. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  5. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  4. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  2. 'To Protest Discrimination In Budget': Mamata Banerjee To Attend NITI Aayog Meet Amid Opp Boycott
  3. Delhi: Residents of Peeragarhi Village Struggle with Blue, Foamy Tap Water, Blame Nearby Dyeing Units
  4. States Vs Governors: SC Issues Fresh Notice To Centre, Secretaries Over Delay Of Bills' Clearance
  5. Day In Pics: July 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  2. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  3. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  4. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
  5. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
US News
  1. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  2. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  3. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  4. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  5. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Netanyahu To Meet Trump At Mar-a-Lago, Mending Years-Long Rift
  2. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  3. Typhoon Gaemi Weakens To Severe Storm After Wreaking Most Havoc In The Philippines
  4. Kamala Harris Zoom Call: Attendance Record Broken As 1.64 Lakh Women Raise USD 2 Million
  5. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Smriti, Shafali Come Out Firing In 81-Run Chase
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film