India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will look to grab a prestigious gold at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Harmanpreet, who is India's skilled drag-flicker and defender, will be looking to bring home the gold for the first time since 1980. (More Hockey News)
India men's hockey team are the most successful team ever in the Olympics, having won eight gold medals - 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980.
Speaking of the current side, the 16-man squad features five players who will be making their Olympic debut. Harmanpreet, who is representing India for his third Olympics, made his bow at the 2016 edition.
India also consist some strong characters such as goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and mid-fielder Manpreet Singh.
India's Group
India are drawn in Pool b, that includes reigning champion Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.
India's Schedule
New Zealand (27th July, 9 pm IST)
Argentina (29th July, 4:15 pm IST)
Ireland (30th July, 4:45 pm IST)
Belgium (1st August, 1:30 pm IST)
Australia (2nd August, 4:45 pm IST)
India's Squad
Goalkeepers:
1.Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders:
2.Jarmanpreet Singh
3.Amit Rohidas
4.Harmanpreet Singh
5.Sumit
6.Sanjay
Midfielders:
7.Rajkumar Pal
8.Shamsher Singh
9.Manpreet Singh
10.Hardik Singh
11.Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards:
12. Abhishek
13. Sukhjeet Singh
14. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
15.Mandeep Singh
16.Gurjant Singh
Alternate Athletes:
17.Nilakanta Sharma
18.Jugraj Singh
19. Krishan Bahadur Pathak.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming in India
JioCinema has bagged the broadcasting rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.