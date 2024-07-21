Hockey

India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

The hockey events at Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from July 28 to August 9 at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris

The Paris-bound Men's Hockey Team. Photo: X/HockeyIndia
The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will look to grab a prestigious gold at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Harmanpreet, who is India's skilled drag-flicker and defender, will be looking to bring home the gold for the first time since 1980. (More Hockey News)

India men's hockey team are the most successful team ever in the Olympics, having won eight gold medals - 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980.

Speaking of the current side, the 16-man squad features five players who will be making their Olympic debut. Harmanpreet, who is representing India for his third Olympics, made his bow at the 2016 edition.

India men's national hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh. - Photo - Hockey India
Working For Paris Olympics In Best Shape Possible: Indian Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet Singh

BY PTI

India also consist some strong characters such as goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and mid-fielder Manpreet Singh.

India's Group

India are drawn in Pool b, that includes reigning champion Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

India's Schedule

India's Squad

Goalkeepers:
1.Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders:
2.Jarmanpreet Singh
3.Amit Rohidas
4.Harmanpreet Singh
5.Sumit
6.Sanjay

Midfielders:
7.Rajkumar Pal
8.Shamsher Singh
9.Manpreet Singh
10.Hardik Singh
11.Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards:
12. Abhishek
13. Sukhjeet Singh
14. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
15.Mandeep Singh
16.Gurjant Singh

Alternate Athletes:
17.Nilakanta Sharma
18.Jugraj Singh
19. Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming in India

JioCinema has bagged the broadcasting rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

