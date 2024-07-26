Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures

Earth broke its record for the hottest day twice. On Sunday, July 21, the average surface temperature soared to 17.09°C, making it the hottest day ever recorded. But the record didn't last long. The very next day, Monday, July 22, temperatures climbed even higher to 17.16°C, setting a new record. Tuesday was almost as hot, continuing the extreme heatwave.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service, part of the European Union's Earth observation program, reported these findings. The records made headlines worldwide, particularly in the northern hemisphere, which has been sweltering under severe summer heat.
How Scientists Measure Heat
Measuring the Earth's global average surface temperature involves a lot of technology and precision. Scientists use thousands of observations from weather stations, ocean floats with thermometers, and satellites. This data is combined with computer models to get an accurate picture of daily temperatures.
These methods have improved significantly over the years. While earlier estimates of global temperatures were less certain, today's technology provides much more accurate data. Organizations like Copernicus, along with national agencies in the US, UK, and Japan, all show a clear trend of rising temperatures since 1900.
What Makes Copernicus Special?
Copernicus uses both direct observations and computer models to estimate global temperatures. Its model simulates temperatures two meters above the land surface and combines this with ocean temperature data from satellites. This method, though slightly different from other agencies, is respected for its accuracy and provides quick global temperature estimates.
Why Are Records Being Broken?
The records come as no surprise when looking at the bigger picture. July typically has temperatures about 4°C higher than January, thanks to the larger land masses in the northern hemisphere which heat up faster than southern oceans.
This year’s exceptional heat is influenced by an El Niño event, which generally causes hotter temperatures. Other factors include increased solar activity and reduced air pollution from shipping, which allow more solar energy to reach Earth.
These extreme temperatures highlight the rapid pace of climate change. Human activities, especially the emission of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, are a major driver. Last year saw record-high global carbon emissions, setting the stage for more frequent and intense heatwaves in the future.
As the planet warms, breaking heat records might become a regular occurrence, making it crucial for us to address climate change and its impacts.