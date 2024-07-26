Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Outlook International Desk
Deadpool's first film introduces Wade Wilson, the wisecracking mercenary known for his swearing, gore, and self-referential humor. This film, distinct from the rest of the MCU, sets the foundation for the character, highlighting his origins and distinct tone, including heavy fourth-wall breaking.
"Deadpool 2" is important as it introduces time travel and key characters important to "Deadpool & Wolverine." The film's mid-credits scene is vital, setting up significant details about time travel that play a key role in the new film, making it a must-watch for continuity.
"Logan" focuses on Wolverine's later years, presenting him as a weary, nearly invincible mutant. This film is heavily referenced in "Deadpool & Wolverine" and provides essential context for understanding Wolverine's character. Director James Mangold emphasizes character-driven storytelling with gritty and memorable action sequences.
"Loki" on Disney+ explores the Time Variance Authority (TVA), crucial for understanding the TVA's role in "Deadpool & Wolverine." The series explains the TVA's function in managing timelines, with season one, episode five, "Journey Into Mystery," being particularly relevant for its detailed exposition on the organization and time-travel mechanics.
These films introduce the X-Men, a group of mutants, including Wolverine, ostracized by society for their powers. While not essential, they provide valuable context for Wolverine's past in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Both films are well-regarded for their characterizations, political metaphors, and action sequences.
"Doctor Strange" is the go-to film for understanding the multiverse, an important concept in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, it serves as an introduction to the multiverse's complexities, featuring creative visual effects that make the intricate concept more accessible.
Although not directly connected to "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" offers a humorous take on superhero films, sharing a similar meta-humor and self-referential style as the Deadpool series. It’s a fun watch for those who enjoy a comedic spin on the superhero genre.