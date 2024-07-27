Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W

Here's the live streaming and broadcast details of the India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, final

Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma-India vs Pakistan-Womens Asia Cup 2024
India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma Photo: X/@ACCMedia1
For the second consecutive Women's Asia Cup and for the sixth time in this tournament's history, it will be India and Sri Lanka in the final vying for the trophy. (More Cricket News | Full Coverage)

For India, it is about continuing their dominance. They have won seven out of the eight Women's Asia Cups that have taken place so far. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won all its matches so far in the tournament and will be going in the final as the overwhelming favourites to lift their eighth title and second on the trot.

For the hosts Sri Lanka, a win in this final would be their biggest ever achievement in women's cricket. The Chamari Aththapaththu-led side are also unbeaten and win could change the fortunes of women's cricket in the island.

India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming

Here's the live streaming and broadcast details of the India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, final:


When is India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, final?

The India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, final match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 28, Sunday at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, final?

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be available to live stream on Disney + Hotstar in India.

India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Squad


India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Sajana Sajeevan.


Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani

