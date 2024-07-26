Cricket

IND-W Vs BAN-W Semi-Final, Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Bangladesh To Enter 9th Successive Final

After restricting Bangladesh to 80/8 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, India reached the target in 11 overs with 54 balls to spare and won the match by 10 wickets

India vs Bangladesh Womens Asia Cup 2024 X BCCI Women
Smriti Mandhana (first from left) and Shafali Verma during the India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final match on July 26, Friaday. Photo: BCCI Women
info_icon

Defending champions India made short out of an 81-run chase to beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday. (More Cricket News)

After restricting Bangladesh to 80/8 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, India reached the target in 11 overs (with 54 balls to spare). The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face the winners of Pakistan women vs Sri Lanka women in the final.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma dominated the Bangladesh bowlers as India raced to 46/0 in the powerplay. With more than half of the required runs scored in just six overs, the two India openers made it a race between themselves.

And vice-captain Mandhana won the nice little duel with her younger compatriot, hitting the winning runs -- a four off the last ball of the 11th over which resulted in 13 runs: a single off the first, then successive boundaries of the last three.

Mandhana remained unbeaten on 55 off 39, while Verma carried the bat for her 26 off 28.

Earlier, Bangladesh women captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat first in their third semi-final appearance of the Asia Cup. However, the 2018 champions, also in the T20 International format, found themselves at the receiving end of Renuka Singh's opening spell.

The 28-year-old from Shimla found a perfect conduit on Dambulla's top to showcase her pace. She returned with figures of 3/10 in four overs, including one maiden with all three wickets coming inside three overs.

India then tightened the screws with Radha Yadav, the left-arm spinner, taking three wickets of 14 runs. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma also claimed one wicket each.

Bangladesh women stunned India women in the 2018 final in Kuala Lumpur by three wickets to claim the country's only major cricket title. India, however, reclaimed the title in the next edition (2022).

In the second-semi-final five-time runners-up and hosts Sri Lanka face Pakistan later in the day. The final is scheduled for Sunday. All the matches are being played in Dambulla.

Follow Women's Asia Cup T20 scores and latest news at OutlookIndia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  2. IND-W Vs BAN-W Semi-Final, Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Bangladesh To Enter 9th Successive Final
  3. Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season
  4. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Balbirnie Falls As Moor Closes In On Fifty
  5. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Braithwaite, Louis Start Strong With Bat At Edgbaston
Football News
  1. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  2. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  4. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  5. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  4. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  2. 'To Protest Discrimination In Budget': Mamata Banerjee To Attend NITI Aayog Meet Amid Opp Boycott
  3. Delhi: Residents of Peeragarhi Village Struggle with Blue, Foamy Tap Water, Blame Nearby Dyeing Units
  4. States Vs Governors: SC Issues Fresh Notice To Centre, Secretaries Over Delay Of Bills' Clearance
  5. Day In Pics: July 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  2. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  3. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  4. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
  5. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  2. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  3. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  4. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  5. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
World News
  1. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  2. French Train Network Targeted In 'Massive Attack' Hours Before Olympics. What We Know
  3. Elon Musk's Daughter Reacts To His 'Son Killed By Woke Mind Virus' Remark | Here's What She Said
  4. Netanyahu To Meet Trump At Mar-a-Lago, Mending Years-Long Rift
  5. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film