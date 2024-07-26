IND-W Vs BAN-W Semi-Final, Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Bangladesh To Enter 9th Successive Final

Defending champions India made short out of an 81-run chase to beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday. (More Cricket News)
After restricting Bangladesh to 80/8 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, India reached the target in 11 overs (with 54 balls to spare). The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face the winners of Pakistan women vs Sri Lanka women in the final.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma dominated the Bangladesh bowlers as India raced to 46/0 in the powerplay. With more than half of the required runs scored in just six overs, the two India openers made it a race between themselves.
And vice-captain Mandhana won the nice little duel with her younger compatriot, hitting the winning runs -- a four off the last ball of the 11th over which resulted in 13 runs: a single off the first, then successive boundaries of the last three.
Mandhana remained unbeaten on 55 off 39, while Verma carried the bat for her 26 off 28.
Earlier, Bangladesh women captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat first in their third semi-final appearance of the Asia Cup. However, the 2018 champions, also in the T20 International format, found themselves at the receiving end of Renuka Singh's opening spell.
The 28-year-old from Shimla found a perfect conduit on Dambulla's top to showcase her pace. She returned with figures of 3/10 in four overs, including one maiden with all three wickets coming inside three overs.
India then tightened the screws with Radha Yadav, the left-arm spinner, taking three wickets of 14 runs. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma also claimed one wicket each.
Bangladesh women stunned India women in the 2018 final in Kuala Lumpur by three wickets to claim the country's only major cricket title. India, however, reclaimed the title in the next edition (2022).
In the second-semi-final five-time runners-up and hosts Sri Lanka face Pakistan later in the day. The final is scheduled for Sunday. All the matches are being played in Dambulla.