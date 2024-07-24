Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match

The hosts Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan women's cricket team in the semi-finals match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024 on July 26, Friday at the at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. (More Cricket News | Full Coverage)
Pakistan's journey in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 started with a setback, suffering a humiliating defeat against India, losing by seven wickets. However, the team led by Nida Dar quickly recovered, and secured two dominant victories against Nepal and UAE by nine and 10 wickets respectively. This turnover has led them to book a spot in the semi-finals against Sri Lanka.
Speaking of Sri Lanka women, their journey to the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup has been nothing short of exemplary. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, they began with a victory and have remained undefeated. The Lankans defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets, Malaysia by 144 runs, and Thailand women by 10 wickets, showcasing stellar performances along the way!
Here's the live streaming and broadcast details of the Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match:
When is Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final match?
The Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 26, Friday at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final match?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
The matches will be available to live stream on Disney + Hotstar in India.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Squad
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani
Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar(c), Tuba Hassan, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab