India Vs New Zealand, Hockey At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pool B Match

India and New Zealand are placed in Pool B at the Paris Olympics 2024, which includes reigning champion Belgium, Australia, Argentina, and Ireland. The IND v NZ hockey match will be held on July 27, Saturday, here's how, when, and where you can watch it live

India National Hockey Team at Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | Hockey India
info_icon

India men's hockey team, on their quest for a ninth Olympic gold medal, will begin their campaign at the Paris Games 2024 with an opening match against New Zealand on July 27, Saturday. (More Hockey News)

The Men in Blue are the most successful team ever in the Olympics, having won eight gold medals - 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980.

Team India led by Harmanpreet Singh features five players who will be making their Olympic debut this time. The captain is heading to Paris representing India for the third time in the Olympic Games, having made his bow at the 2016 edition.

Speaking of New Zealand, they have achieved Olympic gold only once, back in 1976. They are still vying for their first World Cup trophy. However, the team has encountered India seven times in the World Cup, clinching victories in three matches, losing three, and drawing one.

India and New Zealand are placed in Pool B at Paris Olympics 2024, that includes reigning champion Belgium, Australia, Argentina, and Ireland.

When is India Vs New Zealand, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?

The India Vs New Zealand hockey match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 27th July, Saturday at 9:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Vs New Zealand, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?

JioCinema has bagged the broadcasting rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

India's Hockey Squad

Goalkeepers:
1.Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders:
2.Jarmanpreet Singh
3.Amit Rohidas
4.Harmanpreet Singh
5.Sumit
6.Sanjay

Midfielders:
7.Rajkumar Pal
8.Shamsher Singh
9.Manpreet Singh
10.Hardik Singh
11.Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards:
12. Abhishek
13. Sukhjeet Singh
14. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
15.Mandeep Singh
16.Gurjant Singh

Alternate Athletes:
17.Nilakanta Sharma
18.Jugraj Singh
19. Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

