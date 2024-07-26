25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars

Now, as per the Ministry of Defence, the Kargil war had three phases; "First, Pakistani infiltration across LoC and occupation of posts to bring down artillery fire on the main highway (NH 1A) and Kargil town. Second, Indian Army's discovery of the infiltration and mobilising forces to respond to it. Third, major attacks by Indian forces resulting in recapture of most of the posts and withdrawal of residual Pakistani troops back across the LoC."