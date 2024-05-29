International

As Nawaz Sharif Admits Pak's Violation Of The 1999 Lahore Pact, Know How It Led To The Kargil War

25 years later, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif admitted that a violation of the 1999 Lahore pact with India was Pakistan "fault". Amid this shocking revelation, here's how Pakistan's violation led to the deadly Kargil War of 1999.

AP
As Nawaz Sharif Admits Pak's Violation Of The 1999 Lahore Pact, Know How It Led To The Kargil War Photo: AP
info_icon

25 years later, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif admitted that a violation of the Lahore pact from Islamabad's end led to the Kargil War in 1999. Addressing PML-N shortly after his unopposed re-election, Sharif admitted that Pakistan violated the 1999 Lahore Agreement signed between him and former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

"On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that, [then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari] Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement…it was our fault,” stated Sharif.

This shocking revelation from Nawaz Sharif, 25 years later, has sparked attention in both countries and has highlighted how a violation by Pakistan led to a deadly two month war in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil

What Was The Lahore Declaration Of 1999?

The Lahore Declaration was signed on February 21, 1999. The pact served as a historic milestone in Indo-Pak relations as both countries worked towards peace and security in the region. The agreement was signed between Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif and India's Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The agreement came years after the 1971 Indo-Pak war and amid the tight nuclear arms race both India and Pakistan were locked in.

"The Prime Ministers of the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, sharing a vision of peace and stability between their countries, and of progress and prosperity for their peoples, convinced that durable peace and development of harmonious relations and friendly cooperation will serve the vital interests of the peoples of the two countries," read the text of the Lahore Decalration of 1999.

The main aim of the Lahore agreement was to create a common vision of peace and stability between the two countries. With this pact, both Islamabad and New Delhi also agreed to intensify efforts to resolve all issues between the two neighbours - especially the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The pact dealt with issues ranging from Kashmir to terrorism to the handling of nuclear weapons.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif | - PTI
Pakistan ‘Violated’ Agreement With India In 1999: Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pakistan's Violation And The Start OF The Kargil War

However, months after the pact was signed, Pakistani forces, disguised as Kashmiri militants, crossed the Line of Control and entered Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltrators seized posts of the Indian Army has part of its 'Operation Badr'.

Pakistan's intrusion was done based on the orders from General Pervez Musharraf, who served as the military leader of Pakistan. This intrusion was a clear violation of the Lahore Pact which worked on established peace and resolving disputes between India and Pakistan.

With the intrusion leading to the war, it was understood that this decision was made by Pakistan's army, which was at odds with the elected leaders - Nawaz Sharif - at the time.

In response to the Pakistani forces, Indian forces launched Operation Vijay and the Indian Army and Air Force worked towards flushing out Pakistani infiltrators from Kargil.

The Kargil war carried on for two months and ultimately ended in Indian victory. However, the violation of the Lahore pact and the intrusion of Pakistan derailed the peace talks and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan

Shortly after the war ended, Nawaz Sharif was also ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan by Musharraf. After his return to Pakistan in 2023, Sharif stated that he was unaware of the military's plan for misadventure in Kargil and wishes to work towards improving Pakistan's ties with its neighbours - especially India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress