Hockey

India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'

India had defeated Germany to clinch the bronze medal after 41 years at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Expectations are high from the Harmanpreet-led side to better its performance at the Paris Games, starting July 26

India-At-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Mens-Hockey-Team-Hockey-India-Photo
The Paris-bound Men's Hockey Team. Photo: X/HockeyIndia
info_icon

Former captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has high hopes from skipper Harmanpreet Singh at the Paris Olympics, saying if the star drag-flicker is on song there is no reason why the country cannot change the colour of the medal at the quadrennial showpiece event. (More Hockey News)

India had defeated Germany to clinch the bronze medal after 41 years at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Expectations are high from the Harmanpreet-led side to better its performance at the Paris Games, starting July 26.

Indian hockey legend and former captain PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from international hockey on Monday. - Instagram/ @sreejesh88
PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I have full faith in (goalkeeper PR) Sreejesh and in all the young players in the team. Five players are going to make their debut at the Olympics but they too have good experience of international hockey.

"We are expecting a lot from captain Harmanpreet, he is a world-class drag-flicker. If he gets going there in nothing to worry," Tirkey said on the sidelines of an event 'Glory of Five Rings', organised by Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, where the likes of former women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal and ex-world champion trap shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu, among others were also present.

"...everything falls upon the drag-flickers who will have to be at their best. If our drag-flickers are on song, nothing can stop us. Having said that, it is not that we haven't scored field goals," he added.

The Paris-bound Men's Hockey Team. - X/HockeyIndia
India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian hockey team will have the services of renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton during the Paris Olympics.

Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, will be a part of the support staff of the country's men's hockey team and had recently organised a three-day gruelling camp at adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland before heading to Paris via the Netherlands.

The former defender, who represented India at three Olympics, also stressed on the importance of being strong mentally in a sporting extravaganza like the Olympics.

"Conceding goals in the last minute has troubled us a lot in the last few years but, of late, we have noticed vast improvement in this area. And for the last 1-2 years, we have kept a mental conditioning coach with the team and this has made a difference.

"Sometimes in matches, if the performance of a player is not that good it affects them. So, mental training is very important keeping this in mind," Tirkey said.

Indian hockey forward Mandeep Singh - Instagram/ @mandeepsingh995
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

BY PTI

"Before a match in the Olympics we need to be fully prepared mentally. I am confident that the training programme of mental training coach and all other support staff will yield results in Paris."

He also stressed on the need to have a solid defensive line.

"Defending short corners is also very important. In the last Olympics, you might have noticed how strong Amit Rohidas was in defence, so we have to focus on this area as well."

The HI chief said that with an experienced head coach in Craig Fulton at the helm, there is no reason why India can't change the colour of the medal in Paris.

"The team has already reached Paris. Our first match is against New Zealand on July 27. We had a very good performance in the last Asian Games. Head coach Fulton has vast experience. He was the coach of the Belgium team and also coached Olympic and World Cup-participating teams.

"The team has gained a lot of confidence under his coaching. Every player knows that at the last Olympics we won a medal after a long time and this time we can change the colour of the medal," Tirkey said.

India are placed in a tough pool alongside Australia, Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

"In the Olympics there are 12 team, six each in two pools. It is not something that we can't beat top teams like Australia and Belgium. It is simple... the players have to do their duties in their specific roles on that given day. The team must be fit and we are one of the fittest teams," a confident Tirkey said.

India will begin its campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1) and Australia (August 2).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
  2. ENG Vs WI: Shoaib Bashir Credits Jack Leach For His Recent England Success
  3. IND Vs SL: Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Land In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series
  4. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: SL, BAN Register Comprehensive Wins; Move Closer To Semifinals
  5. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
Football News
  1. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  2. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  3. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  4. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
  5. Women's Super League 2024-25: Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea To Launch Title Defence Against Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present the Budget Today
  2. Parliament LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Budget, PM Modi Says, 'It Will Lay Foundation For Vikshit Bharat'
  3. Watch: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks Post Budget 2024
  4. The Era Of Gurus: God In Flesh And Blood
  5. JK: 1 Jawan Injured As Army Foils Militant Infiltration Bid In Battal Sector
Entertainment News
  1. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  2. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  3. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  4. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  5. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  2. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  3. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
  4. Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why
  5. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
World News
  1. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  2. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  3. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
  4. Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why
  5. 'Old Habits Die Hard': Keir Starmer Calls Rishi Sunak 'Prime Minister' In Slip-Up At House Of Commons
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today Highlights: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; NBA Superstar LeBron James Named USA's Olympic Flagbearer
  5. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today