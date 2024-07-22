Hockey

PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024

The 36-year-old, with an impressive tally of 328 international caps, will be competing in his fourth and last Olympic Games

PR Sreejesh
Indian hockey legend and former captain PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from international hockey on Monday. Photo: Instagram/ @sreejesh88
info_icon

Indian hockey legend and former captain PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from international hockey on Monday. The goalkeeper confirmed that the upcoming Paris Olympics will be his last dance on the global stage. (More Hockey News)

The 36-year-old, with an impressive tally of 328 international caps, will be competing in his fourth Olympic Games.

Sreejesh, the superhero of Indian hockey, announced his retirement with a flair as big as his saves. His Twitter feed transformed into a super hero comic book, showing his career in a series of stunning illustrations. It was a fitting retirement post for a man who's been a wall of Indian Hockey.

Sreejesh's retirement announcement was a blend of emotion and creativity.

The Paris-bound Men's Hockey Team. - X/HockeyIndia
India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope," Sreejesh said in a Hockey India communique.

"This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, fans and Hockey India. Thank you for believing in me," he added.

"My teammates have stood beside through the tough and the ardent times. We all want to give our absolute best here in Paris and certainly, the desire is to change the colour of our medal."

Since making his debut at the 2006 South Asian Games in Sri Lanka, Sreejesh has been an unwavering presence in the Indian hockey team, enduring multiple coaching changes.

Sreejesh made his World Cup debut in 2010 , marking the beginning of a stellar career. He played a pivotal role in numerous triumphs for India, including the gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze at the 2018 edition.

His list of achievements also includes a joint win at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy and a championship title at the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar.

The veteran goalkeeper has previously represented India at three Olympics, multiple Commonwealth Games, and World Cups. The Paris Olympics, which kicks off on July 26, will be the final chapter of his illustrious career.

The affable keeper had a crucial role in the silver medal-winning team of the 2022 Commonwealth Games as well.

Sreejesh was instrumental in India's historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed the team's desire to secure another medal at the Paris Games, aiming to make Sreejesh's final tournament an unforgettable one.

Hailing from Kerala, Sreejesh was instrumental in India's bronze medal finish at the Hockey Pro League 2021/22. His exceptional performances earned him the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

Notably, he became only the second Indian to win the World Games Athlete of the Year award in the same year. Sreejesh further cemented his status as a global hockey icon by clinching consecutive FIH Goalkeeper of the Year titles in 2021 and 2022.

Sreejesh is currently in Paris with the Indian hockey team, eager to be part of history. The veteran goalkeeper is determined to help India end their gold medal drought at the Olympics.

