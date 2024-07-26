National

Day In Pics: July 26, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 26, 2024

Monsoon session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

BJP MPs from Karnataka protest against the state government during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.

1/11
25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras
25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in Dras.

2/11
Weather: Rains in Delhi
Weather: Rains in Delhi Photo: PTI

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rains, in New Delhi.

3/11
25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Delhi
25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Delhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Defence personnel pay tribute at the National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak) on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in New Delhi. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

4/11
Weather: Rains in Delhi
Weather: Rains in Delhi Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

5/11
Weather: Debris after rain in Pune
Weather: Debris after rain in Pune Photo: PTI

People clean debris after heavy rainfall, at Ekta Nagar area, in Pune.

6/11
Rahul Gandhi to appear at Sultanpur court
Rahul Gandhi to appear at Sultanpur court Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his way to appear at a district court in connection with a defamation case, in Sultanpur.

7/11
25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Jaipur
25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Jaipur Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma greets the family member of a war veteran during an event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', in Jaipur.

8/11
Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly
Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren arrives to attend the Monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi.

9/11
Weather: Waterlogging after rain in Surat
Weather: Waterlogging after rain in Surat Photo: PTI

View of an area inundated with rainwater, in Surat.

10/11
25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Ktaka
25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in K'taka Photo: PTI

People hold the Indian tricolour during celebration on the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in Chikkamagaluru.

11/11
Yamuna river breach in Uttarkashi
Yamuna river breach in Uttarkashi Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel inspect after the Yamuna river breached its embankment due to heavy rainfall, at Janki Chatti area in Uttarkashi.

