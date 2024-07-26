Day In Pics: July 26, 2024

Defence personnel pay tribute at the National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak) on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in New Delhi. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.