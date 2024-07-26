Sports

Diving At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Athletes Train Ahead Of Event - In Pics

Athletes from various nations, including the United States, China, Britain and North Korea, trained at the Olympic Aquatics Centre on Thursday (July 25) ahead of Paris Olympic Games 2024. Around 136 athletes in all will compete in diving at the Games from 27 July to 10 August. The two eye-catching acts are the powerhouse China team, which boasts a number of world and Olympic champions, and the return of British Olympic champion Tom Daley for his fifth Olympic Games.