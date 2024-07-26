IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Pitch Report
A bit of grass on the surface, and with the temperature, the cracks have also opened up. The spinners could have a big game. Overall, a great semi-final wicket as the looks of it. Should be a cracker.
IND-W Vs BAN-W, Head-to-Head Battles
India have historically been super dominant with a whopping win percentage of over 85.
India - 19
Bangladesh - 3
Can they come out on top yet again? Or is there an unlikely victory on the cards at the Rangiri International in Central Province.
IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter
India (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh
IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Toss Time
Bangladesh's skipper Nigar Sultana called it right at the toss and has opted to have a bat in Dambulla.
Explaining why the skipper chose to bat, she said: "We want to bat first. The wicket looks good. The ball was coming onto the bat nicely. They have been playing well. We need t work on our batting. We have one change."
It's That Time Of The Tournament!
We are down to four and in about ten hours time, we will be down to just two. Two crucial games, four hungry teams. It’s semi-finals time and we are 20 minutes away from the all-important toss on our knockout double header.
IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Predicted XIs
India Predicted Playing XI: Richa Ghosh (wk), S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, D Hemalatha, Shafali Verma, H Kaur (C), DB Sharma, S Sajana, P Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav
Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Nigar Sultana (C), Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun
IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Squads
India Women: Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Asha Sobhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar.
Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Sabikun Nahar, Rubya Haider, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Sultana Khatun.