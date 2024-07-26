Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Dominant Harmanpreet & Co Eye Another Big Win

Following a 100 per cent win record in the league stage, the Indian women's cricket team is now taking on Bangladesh at the Asia Cup T20 semi-finals. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND-W vs BAN-W match in Dambulla, right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
26 July 2024
File photo of Indian women's cricket team. Photo: PTI
Welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, to be played between India and Bangladesh in Dambulla on Friday (July 26) afternoon. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co had registered a thumping 82-run win over Nepal in their previous match, and are now taking on sub-continental arch-rivals Bangladesh. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND-W vs BAN-W match, right here
IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Pitch Report

A bit of grass on the surface, and with the temperature, the cracks have also opened up. The spinners could have a big game. Overall, a great semi-final wicket as the looks of it. Should be a cracker.

IND-W Vs BAN-W, Head-to-Head Battles

India have historically been super dominant with a whopping win percentage of over 85. 

India - 19

Bangladesh - 3

Can they come out on top yet again? Or is there an unlikely victory on the cards at the Rangiri International in Central Province.

IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter

India (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh

IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Toss Time

Bangladesh's skipper Nigar Sultana called it right at the toss and has opted to have a bat in Dambulla.

Explaining why the skipper chose to bat, she said: "We want to bat first. The wicket looks good. The ball was coming onto the bat nicely. They have been playing well. We need t work on our batting. We have one change."

It's That Time Of The Tournament!

We are down to four and in about ten hours time, we will be down to just two. Two crucial games, four hungry teams. It’s semi-finals time and we are 20 minutes away from the all-important toss on our knockout double header.

IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Predicted XIs

India Predicted Playing XI: Richa Ghosh (wk), S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, D Hemalatha, Shafali Verma, H Kaur (C), DB Sharma, S Sajana, P Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Nigar Sultana (C), Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Asha Sobhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Sabikun Nahar, Rubya Haider, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Sultana Khatun.

