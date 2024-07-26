File photo of Indian women's cricket team. Photo: PTI

Welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, to be played between India and Bangladesh in Dambulla on Friday (July 26) afternoon. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co had registered a thumping 82-run win over Nepal in their previous match, and are now taking on sub-continental arch-rivals Bangladesh. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND-W vs BAN-W match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2024, 01:56:35 pm IST IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Pitch Report A bit of grass on the surface, and with the temperature, the cracks have also opened up. The spinners could have a big game. Overall, a great semi-final wicket as the looks of it. Should be a cracker.

26 Jul 2024, 01:45:52 pm IST IND-W Vs BAN-W, Head-to-Head Battles India have historically been super dominant with a whopping win percentage of over 85. India - 19 Bangladesh - 3 Can they come out on top yet again? Or is there an unlikely victory on the cards at the Rangiri International in Central Province.

26 Jul 2024, 01:38:23 pm IST IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Playing XIs Bangladesh (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter India (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh

26 Jul 2024, 01:36:32 pm IST IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Toss Time Bangladesh's skipper Nigar Sultana called it right at the toss and has opted to have a bat in Dambulla. Explaining why the skipper chose to bat, she said: "We want to bat first. The wicket looks good. The ball was coming onto the bat nicely. They have been playing well. We need t work on our batting. We have one change."

26 Jul 2024, 01:11:20 pm IST It's That Time Of The Tournament! We are down to four and in about ten hours time, we will be down to just two. Two crucial games, four hungry teams. It’s semi-finals time and we are 20 minutes away from the all-important toss on our knockout double header.

26 Jul 2024, 01:00:54 pm IST IND-W Vs BAN-W, Asia Cup Semi-Final: Predicted XIs India Predicted Playing XI: Richa Ghosh (wk), S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, D Hemalatha, Shafali Verma, H Kaur (C), DB Sharma, S Sajana, P Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Nigar Sultana (C), Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun