Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the biggest actors in the industry, but that does not pull him back from performing his family duties. Recently his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth shared an adorable picture of the superstar taking his unwilling grandson to school thereby fulfilling his grandfatherly duties. The picture has gone viral on social media and fans cannot stop talking about it.
Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her Instagram to share a picture of her son and her father. She revealed how her son was unwilling to go to work but Rajinikanth accompanied him to school and even dropped him off to the class. She shared a picture of the actor accompanying her son in their car. Another picture showed her son’s classmates amazed at seeing Rajinikanth in their class. Calling him ‘superhero thatha (grandfather)’ she wrote, “My son didn’t want to go to school this morning… and SUPERHERO THATHA dearest took him to school himself… you are the best in EVERY ROLE you play... on and off screen my darling appa #BestGrandfather #BestFather #JustTheBest”
Take a look at the viral post here.
The post has fetched over 55K likes. Fans took to the comments and mentioned how adorable this gesture was. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “The last girl's reaction is true bliss seeing Thalaiivar.” A second fan commented, “Imagining both scenarios. Either getting dropped by Rajinikanth or seeing Rajinikanth at school. WOW! Lucky ones. The best part is…I am the third generation and in awe as to how he has captured the hearts of our grandparents, parents, us, and our children. Samma. God bless him. I still remember how my mother, brother, my SIL (a foreigner), my son, and myself enjoyed Jailer thrice at the theatre (full clapping, whistling, and my son dancing).” A third fan mentioned, “What aaaaaaaa beautiful morning for those kids and us too.”
On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in ‘Jailer.’ He also played a cameo role in ‘Laal Salaam.’ He will be next seen in ‘Vettaiyan’ which is being helmed by TJ Gnanavel.