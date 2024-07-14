Art & Entertainment

Watch: Rajinikanth Touches Amitabh Bachchan's Feet At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad

Rajinikanth was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. The video has gone viral on social media.

Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After an opulent wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second day of celebrations included a Shubh Aashirwad. For this event, celebrities poured their blessings on the newly married couple. Amidst this, a video of actor Rajinikanth touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by paparazzo Pallav Paliwal, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are seen greeting each other. As Rajinikanth walked towards Bachchan, he almost touched Bachchan’s feet but was stopped by him. They hugged and chatted with each other. For the occasion, Rajinikanth was seen in a white shirt paired with a white and gold mundu. On the other hand, Bachchan was seen in an intricately embroidered red sherwani.

Take a look at the viral video here.

The video has fetched over 5K likes. Fans cannot stop talking about seeing these two superstars in one frame. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “The love and respect these two deserve.” A second fan mentioned, “Purane heroes jaisa koi nahi.” A third fan commented, “Big fan of his work.”

The Shubh Aashirwad event saw celebrities like Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Hema Malini. Among the guests were Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Khushi Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sania Mirza. Also in attendance were Rashmika Mandanna, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan, and the actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Radhika Merchant stunned the guests at the event in a beautiful lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani in a grand ceremony held on Friday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

