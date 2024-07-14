In a video shared by paparazzo Pallav Paliwal, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are seen greeting each other. As Rajinikanth walked towards Bachchan, he almost touched Bachchan’s feet but was stopped by him. They hugged and chatted with each other. For the occasion, Rajinikanth was seen in a white shirt paired with a white and gold mundu. On the other hand, Bachchan was seen in an intricately embroidered red sherwani.