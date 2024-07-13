National

Ambani Wedding: PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony In Mumbai

Several videos are making sounds on the social media showing him being escorted by the billionaire Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani to the place where the newly married couple were sitting. The video also showed him sitting in the front row and having a chat. Later Anant and Radhika were seen touching his feet and seeking his blessing.