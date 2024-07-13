Ambani Wedding: PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the star-studded 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Several videos are making sounds on the social media showing him being escorted by the billionaire Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani to the place where the newly married couple were sitting. The video also showed him sitting in the front row and having a chat.
Later Anant and Radhika were seen touching his feet and seeking his blessing.
In a star-studded affair on July 12, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant got married to his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharmaceutical business giant Viren and Shaila Merchant.
From the Kardashians in Hollywood to the Bachchans and almost all the A-list bollywood stars, from renowned politicians to top cricketers, the D-day of the months-long wedding extravaganza was attended by the who's who of different walks of life.
The social media is inundated with videos capturing several moments of the Shubh Aashirwad and wedding ceremonies including the eminent guests walking the red carpet.
In one such video, Mukesh Ambani is seen invoking the blessings of all elders of the Ambani and Merchant families.