National

Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14

The couple tied the knot in a grand traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra.

PTI
Visuals from Anant and Radhika's grant wedding | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, married his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoon Viren Merchant, in Mumbai on Friday.

The couple tied the knot in a grand traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra in the presence of renowned celebrities from across the globe.

From former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to keeping up with Kardashians, as in Kim and Chloe Kardashian also descended from across the world to attend the grand Ambani wedding in India.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Anant-Radhika's wedding - Instagram @viralbhayani
Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky, Couples Mark Their Presence In Stylish Ethnic Looks

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Glamour Point

The 29-year-old Anant was seen dressed in a rust orange sherwani, an outfit from the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) couture. In fact, the entire Ambani family -- Mukesh, Nita, Akash with wife Shloka, and Isha with husband Anand Piramal -- were dressed in traditional pastel attires from the AJSK.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, was also wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla along with family jewels that her grandmother, mother and sister wore to their weddings.

Rhea Kapoor, who styled Radhika for her wedding festivities, said that Radhika's ensemble is AJSK's "intricate interpretation of 'Panetar' - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white."

"The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham," Kapoor's post on Instagram read.

WHO'S WHO IN ATTENDANCE

Indian Movie Stars:

  • Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandchildren Navya and Agastya.

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

  • Ananya Panday

  • Shanaya Kapoor

  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

  • Kiara Advani and Siddarth Malhotra

  • Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal

  • Ajay Devgan

  • Salman Khan

  • Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

  • Suniel Shetty with wife Mana, son Ahaan, daughter Athiya and son-in-law KL Rahul

  • Superstar Rajnikanth with family

  • Ram Charan with wife Upasana

  • Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata and daughter Sita

  • and others

Cricketing World

MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav and Krish Srikkanth, all were seen attending the wedding with their families.

Global Celebrities

  • Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair

  • Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe

  • Nigerian rapper-singer Rema

  • Professional wrestler and actor John Cena

  • Business tycoons Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser

  • Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee

  • Drug major GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley

  • and others

Festivities Till July 14, Traffic Curbs In Place

Though Anant and Radhika have now tied the knot after months-long of pre-wedding celebrations, the festivities are to continue till July 14.

The other key events: Shubh Aashirwad (blessings) will take place on July 13 and the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) will take place on Sunday, July 14.

ALSO READ | Ambani Wedding: Mumbaikars To Face Traffic Woes Till July 15, WFH For BKC Employees | Details

In view of the continued celebrations, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued advisory for commuters till July 15 to ensure the prevention of any inconvenience.

The roads that are to avoided included Kurla MTNL, Laxmi Tower Junction, BKC, Platina Junction, Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue, Bharat Nagar, Jio World Convention Centre etc.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Switzerland Vs Croatia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 19
  2. Gibraltar Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 18
  3. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  4. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  5. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  2. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  3. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  4. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  5. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Trumps Daniil Medvedev, Enters Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Final Rematch With Carlos Alcaraz - In Pics
  3. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  4. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  5. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Wins Punjab's Jalandhar West Seat As Vote Counting For Bypolls Across 7 States Underway
  2. MHA Amends Jammu And Kashmir Reorganization Act Adding More Powers To Lieutenant Governor
  3. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  4. Assembly Bypoll 2024 Results: Counting Underway On 13 Constituencies Across 7 States
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Kim Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian Turn Heads In Indian Ensembles At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
  2. Ambani Wedding: Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Groove To 'Bhangra Pale', Rajinikanth, Ranveer, Priyanka Light Up Anant Ambani's Baraat With Their Performances
  3. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky, Couples Mark Their Presence In Stylish Ethnic Looks
  4. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  5. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. SpaceX Rocket Accident Leaves Company's Starlink Satellites In Wrong Orbit
  2. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  3. Nigeria: 22 Students Killed As School Building Collapses In Plateau State
  4. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  5. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report