Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, married his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoon Viren Merchant, in Mumbai on Friday.
The couple tied the knot in a grand traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra in the presence of renowned celebrities from across the globe.
From former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to keeping up with Kardashians, as in Kim and Chloe Kardashian also descended from across the world to attend the grand Ambani wedding in India.
The Glamour Point
The 29-year-old Anant was seen dressed in a rust orange sherwani, an outfit from the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) couture. In fact, the entire Ambani family -- Mukesh, Nita, Akash with wife Shloka, and Isha with husband Anand Piramal -- were dressed in traditional pastel attires from the AJSK.
The bride, Radhika Merchant, was also wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla along with family jewels that her grandmother, mother and sister wore to their weddings.
Rhea Kapoor, who styled Radhika for her wedding festivities, said that Radhika's ensemble is AJSK's "intricate interpretation of 'Panetar' - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white."
"The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham," Kapoor's post on Instagram read.
WHO'S WHO IN ATTENDANCE
Indian Movie Stars:
Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandchildren Navya and Agastya.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ananya Panday
Shanaya Kapoor
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Kiara Advani and Siddarth Malhotra
Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal
Ajay Devgan
Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Suniel Shetty with wife Mana, son Ahaan, daughter Athiya and son-in-law KL Rahul
Superstar Rajnikanth with family
Ram Charan with wife Upasana
Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata and daughter Sita
and others
Cricketing World
MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav and Krish Srikkanth, all were seen attending the wedding with their families.
Global Celebrities
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe
Nigerian rapper-singer Rema
Professional wrestler and actor John Cena
Business tycoons Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser
Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee
Drug major GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley
and others
Festivities Till July 14, Traffic Curbs In Place
Though Anant and Radhika have now tied the knot after months-long of pre-wedding celebrations, the festivities are to continue till July 14.
The other key events: Shubh Aashirwad (blessings) will take place on July 13 and the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) will take place on Sunday, July 14.
In view of the continued celebrations, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued advisory for commuters till July 15 to ensure the prevention of any inconvenience.
The roads that are to avoided included Kurla MTNL, Laxmi Tower Junction, BKC, Platina Junction, Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue, Bharat Nagar, Jio World Convention Centre etc.