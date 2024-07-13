Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14

The Glamour Point

The 29-year-old Anant was seen dressed in a rust orange sherwani, an outfit from the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) couture. In fact, the entire Ambani family -- Mukesh, Nita, Akash with wife Shloka, and Isha with husband Anand Piramal -- were dressed in traditional pastel attires from the AJSK.