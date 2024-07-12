National

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mumbaikars To Face Traffic Woes Till July 15, WFH For BKC Employees | Details

Following the wedding on Friday, celebratory events of Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and the Mangal Utsav -- wedding reception -- will take place on July 14.

AP
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their wedding festivities | Photo: AP
info_icon

While the much-awaited great fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani is set to take place in a traditional Hindu Vedic Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla on Friday, commuters in this area of the city will have to traffic woes to go about their daily lives.

The Mumbai traffic police's advisory till July 15 means commuters will go through a different arrangement of movement in the area till then. Though the pre-wedding ceremonies have been taking place this week, with the wedding on Friday, two other key celebratory events Shubh Aashirwad (blessings) on July 13 and the Mangal Utsav (reception) will take place on July 14.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

  • No entry for vehicles proceeding to Kurla MTNL from Laxmi Tower Junction to Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue Lane-3 to Indian Oil Petrol Pump to Diamond Junction to Hotel Trident.

  • No vehicles allowed at Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Petrol Pump for the traffic coming from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction, BKC towards BKC connector bridge.

  • Vehicular movement restricted at Jio Convention Centre Gate No. 23 for proceeding towards American Consulate, MTNL Junction for those coming from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, We Work, Godrej and BKC.

  • Vehicles coming from MTNL Junction will be restricted at Signature/Sun Tech Building for moving towards American Consulate, Jio World Convention Centre, BKC Connector.

Please note that all these restrictions are excluding the event vehicles.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Kim Kardashian - Instagram
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

  • Commuters coming from One BKC can take left at Laxmi Tower Junction then to Diamond Gate No.8 and right turn at NABARD Junction then right turn at Diamond Junction and then to BKC by Dhirubhai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

  • Vehicles coming from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction can take left turn at NABARD Junction and then from Diamond Gate No. 8 then right turn at Laxmi Tower Junction to BKC.

  • Right turn at Kautilya Bhavan-Avenue 1 from back side of Insurance Institute Office, then back side of the American Consulate and from there proceed to destination from Dhirubhai Ambani School.

  • Left turn at Dhirubhai Ambani School to back side of American Consulate through Avenue-1 road then back side of Insurance Institute Office then right turn at We Work and left turn at Godrej BKC, then proceed to desired destination.

ONE WAY ROUTES

  • Latika Road from Ambani Square to Laxmi Tower Junction will be one-way route for the traffic.

  • Avenue 3 Road from Kautilya Bhavan to American Consulate will also be an one-way for traffic.

BKC EMPLOYEES GET WFH JULY 15

Employees from offices in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have reportedly been given 'work from home' till July 15 in view of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

The decision comes in view of the traffic restrictions and diversions for commuters given the restricted access to the area of Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra, where the wedding will take place.

