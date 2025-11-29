Mumbai Weather Update: Smog-Choked City Faces Rising Pollution Levels as AQI Hits Unhealthy 281

Mumbai wakes up to dense smog as AQI surges to unhealthy 281. Wadala worst hit at 395; BKC and Colaba severe. Health experts warn of respiratory risks amid stagnant weather conditions.

Weather: Smog in Navi Mumbai
Commuters make their way amid smoggy weather, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
  • Mumbai weather update shows pleasant 22°C morning quickly replaced by dense smog; overall Mumbai AQI today reaches unhealthy 281.

  • Wadala Truck Terminal AQI records alarming 395 (Severe), marking it the most polluted spot; Colaba (317) and BKC (310) also critical.

  • Mumbai pollution crisis fueled by stagnant winds and vehicular emissions; residents suffer respiratory issues, eye irritation, and reduced visibility.

  • Mumbai temperature expected to reach 33°C with clear skies; no immediate relief predicted from poor air quality conditions.

Mumbai weather update for today paints a concerning picture as the city woke up to a deceptive chill of 22°C, only to be engulfed by a thick blanket of toxic smog. The overall Mumbai AQI today has surged to an unhealthy 281, indicating a significant deterioration in air quality across the metropolitan region. While the morning brought a brief respite with cooler temperatures, visibility dropped sharply as the day progressed, leaving commuters battling eye irritation and breathing difficulties.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts clear skies with daytime highs reaching 33°C, but stagnant atmospheric conditions are preventing pollutants from dispersing, effectively trapping the city in a haze. This Mumbai pollution crisis has now extended beyond industrial zones to residential and commercial hubs, affecting millions of residents.

Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Severe Pollution Hotspots: Wadala and BKC

The pollution distribution is widespread but noticeably severe in specific pockets. Wadala Truck Terminal AQI emerged as the most critical zone, recording a hazardous level of 395. Other key areas followed closely, with Colaba registering 317 and the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) hitting 310, both falling into the "Severe" category. Even traditionally cleaner coastal areas like Worli logged AQI levels of 310, debunking the myth that sea breezes are currently mitigating pollution.

Experts attribute this uniform spread of pollutants to weak wind patterns that are failing to flush out particulate matter accumulated from traffic and construction activities.

Health Impact and Safety Advisories

With Mumbai AQI today consistently hovering in the unhealthy to severe range, health experts have issued cautionary advisories. The current pollution levels are equivalent to smoking approximately 4-8 cigarettes a day, posing serious risks to children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Residents are reporting symptoms ranging from persistent coughs and sore throats to fatigue.

Authorities recommend limiting outdoor activities during early morning and late evening hours when pollution concentration is highest, and using N95 masks if travel is unavoidable.​

Suburbs Offer Marginal Relief

While the city center chokes, some suburbs recorded marginally better air quality, though still far from ideal. Kandivali East reported the lowest reading with an AQI of 130 (Poor), followed by Powai at 200 and Malad West at 210. However, even these "better" readings fall within the poor to unhealthy bracket, underscoring that no part of Mumbai is currently breathing truly clean air.

