As reported by the Economic Times, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding will be attended by some of the biggest names in entertainment, politics, and sports. The report mentioned that reality show stars and social media personalities – Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian – have been invited as guests. Apart from them, the family has also invited futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help guru Jay Shetty.