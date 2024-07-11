Art & Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List

Ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, here's the complete list of guests who have been invited. The couple will tie the knot on July 12.

Instagram
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Kim Kardashian Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After an electrifying performance by Justin Bieber at their sangeet and a joyous Haldi celebration, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot this weekend. The couple will be getting married in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony on Friday. Ahead of their wedding, the guest list for the opulent event has been revealed.

As reported by the Economic Times, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding will be attended by some of the biggest names in entertainment, politics, and sports. The report mentioned that reality show stars and social media personalities – Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian – have been invited as guests. Apart from them, the family has also invited futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help guru Jay Shetty.

Along with these popular faces, eminent politicians are also on the guest list. Former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper are also expected to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding. They have also invited Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Prominent business leaders attending the event will include Mark Tucker - Chairman of HSBC Group; Amin Nasser - CEO of Aramco; Michael Grimes - Managing Director of Morgan Stanley; Shantanu Narayen - CEO of Adobe; Khaldoon Al Mubarak - Managing Director of Mubadala; Jay Lee - Chairman of Samsung Electronics; James Taiclet - CEO of Lockheed Martin; Murray Auchincloss - CEO of BP; Dilhan Pillay - CEO of Temasek; and Borje Ekholm - CEO of Ericsson.

Other guests include Enrique Lores - President of HP; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi - board member of ADIA; Bader Mohammad Al-Saad - Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority; Tommi Uitto - President of Nokia; Emma Walmsley - CEO of GlaxoSmithKline; Lim Chow Kiat - CEO of GIC; and Eric Cantor - Vice Chairman of Moelis & Co. Additionally, several Indian union cabinet ministers, chief ministers, and other businessmen will also be present.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra. The Shubh Vivah will be followed by a Shubh Aashirwad on July 13. This will be followed by a wedding reception on July 14.

