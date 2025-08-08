Kantara Chapter 1: Rukmini Vasanth's First Look As Kanakavathi In Rishab Shetty Starrer Unveiled

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 will arrive in theatres on October 2, 2025.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rukmini Vasanth Kantara Chapter 1
Rukmini Vasanth to star as female lead in Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Photo: Instagram/Hombale Films
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rukmini Vasanth is the female lead in Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1

  • She will play Kanakavathi in the prequel

  • Kantara Chapter 1 will release worldwide on October 2, 2025

Kantara: A Legend: Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Recently, the team wrapped up the shooting for the upcoming project. On Friday, Hombale Films unveiled the first-look poster of the female lead of the film.

Who is the female lead of Kantara Chapter 1?

On the sacred occasion of Varamahalakshmi Festival, Hombale Films dropped the much-awaited first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth, who is officially confirmed as the female lead. She is playing Kanakavathi in the epic drama.

Rukmini looked mesmerising in a traditional ensemble, and jewellery including a nose pin and a maang tika. She looked every bit regal in the princess avatar.

In July this year, Rishab Shetty wrapped up the shoot of the prequel. In a video, he described it as a labour of dedication and resilience, and how he turned his dream of telling the story of his village to the world. He said it took him three years and 250 days of shoot while making the film with the help of his team and faith that never left his side. He called Kantara Chapter 1 not just a film but "a divine force."

Shetty shared a BTS video of the entire journey, where he offered glimpses into the grand, divine, and marvelous world of this cinematic spectacle. "Wrap Up… The Journey Begins ❤️‍🔥Presenting #WorldOfKantara ~ A Glimpse into the making (sic)", read the caption in an Instagram post.

Rishab Shetty wraps Kantara Chapter 1 - Instagram/Hombale Films
Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Calls The Film 'Divine Force' As He Wraps Shoot; Unveils BTS Video

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Arvind S. Kashyap has done the cinematography, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music of the magnum opus.

Rishab Shetty and his crew escaped unhurt after a boat capsized during Kantara: Chapter 1 shoot - Instagram
Rishab Shetty And Crew Escape Unhurt As Boat Capsizes During Kantara Chapter 1 Shoot

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kantara Chapter 1 release date

Kantara Chapter 1, written and directed by Shetty, is all set to release worldwide on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance