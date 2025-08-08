Rukmini Vasanth is the female lead in Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1
She will play Kanakavathi in the prequel
Kantara Chapter 1 will release worldwide on October 2, 2025
Kantara: A Legend: Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Recently, the team wrapped up the shooting for the upcoming project. On Friday, Hombale Films unveiled the first-look poster of the female lead of the film.
Who is the female lead of Kantara Chapter 1?
On the sacred occasion of Varamahalakshmi Festival, Hombale Films dropped the much-awaited first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth, who is officially confirmed as the female lead. She is playing Kanakavathi in the epic drama.
Rukmini looked mesmerising in a traditional ensemble, and jewellery including a nose pin and a maang tika. She looked every bit regal in the princess avatar.
In July this year, Rishab Shetty wrapped up the shoot of the prequel. In a video, he described it as a labour of dedication and resilience, and how he turned his dream of telling the story of his village to the world. He said it took him three years and 250 days of shoot while making the film with the help of his team and faith that never left his side. He called Kantara Chapter 1 not just a film but "a divine force."
Shetty shared a BTS video of the entire journey, where he offered glimpses into the grand, divine, and marvelous world of this cinematic spectacle. "Wrap Up… The Journey Begins ❤️🔥Presenting #WorldOfKantara ~ A Glimpse into the making (sic)", read the caption in an Instagram post.
Arvind S. Kashyap has done the cinematography, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music of the magnum opus.
Kantara Chapter 1 release date
Kantara Chapter 1, written and directed by Shetty, is all set to release worldwide on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.