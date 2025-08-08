In July this year, Rishab Shetty wrapped up the shoot of the prequel. In a video, he described it as a labour of dedication and resilience, and how he turned his dream of telling the story of his village to the world. He said it took him three years and 250 days of shoot while making the film with the help of his team and faith that never left his side. He called Kantara Chapter 1 not just a film but "a divine force."