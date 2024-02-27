Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha, are celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary today on February 27. To mark their anniversary, their daughter took to social media to share a picture of her parents and talk about a sweet ritual that the couple shares.
Taking to social media, Rajinikanth’s younger daughter – Soundarya – shared a picture of her parents. Sharing the picture, she wrote a sweet note for them. She also talked about an adorable ritual that the couple shares. She revealed that Latha makes Rajinikanth wear the necklace and the rings that they had exchanged 43 years ago every year on their anniversary.
Sharing the picture, she wrote, “43 years of togetherness…my darling amma & appa!!!! Always standing by each other rock solid, amma cherishes and makes Appa wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago every year!!!!! Love you both too much and more #CoupleGoals” Rajinikanth is seen in a white kurta. On the other hand, Latha is seen in a saree with a red blouse.
Take a look at the tweet here.
The tweet has fetched over 10K likes. People have left sweet messages for the actor and his wife in the comments. Reacting to the picture, one fan said, “Amazing! Inspiring! Thank you so much for letting us know about this great, sweet ritual they've been carrying out all the years, Ma'am!!” A second fan wrote, “How real couple should be. My best wishes and prayers for ur parents' health always…Love u always Thalaiva!” A third fan commented, “Wishing more many years of this union and continue to be an inspiration for all of us…Thank you Thalaiva and Mrs Thalaiva.”
Rajinikanth and Latha Srinivasan tied the knot in 1981. The couple has two children together, Aishwarya and Soundarya.