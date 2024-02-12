In a conversation with Rednool, Aishwarya Rajinikanth opened up about how ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ impacted her directorial debut – ‘3.’ She said that the movie was not accepted by the audience. She revealed that she was shocked rather than surprised by the response received by the song. She said, “These are things we can’t plan beforehand. Some things are like that, if they are to happen, they will. We weren’t prepared for it. It was a huge shock for us too. ‘Kolaveri’ just happened in our lives. It also became a huge pressure on the film.”