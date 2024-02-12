Almost a decade ago, one song took the world by storm. ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ became a song that broke the internet and the records. The song was originally a part of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s debut directorial film – ‘3.’ In a recent interview, she spoke about how the song that was sung by her ex-husband Dhanush overshadowed the film.
In a conversation with Rednool, Aishwarya Rajinikanth opened up about how ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ impacted her directorial debut – ‘3.’ She said that the movie was not accepted by the audience. She revealed that she was shocked rather than surprised by the response received by the song. She said, “These are things we can’t plan beforehand. Some things are like that, if they are to happen, they will. We weren’t prepared for it. It was a huge shock for us too. ‘Kolaveri’ just happened in our lives. It also became a huge pressure on the film.”
Advertisement
Aishwarya continued, “I was trying to tell a different story… but then the song came out and it swallowed and overshadowed the film. It was very difficult for me. We were making a serious, contentful film. Even after ‘3’ was released, not many spoke to me much about the film (as much as they talked about the song). Nevertheless, whenever the movie is re-released or telecast (on TV), I receive a lot of phone calls appreciating it.”
Advertisement
‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ was a part of ‘3’s album. But the song was released on YouTube before a rough version of the song from the studio was released. The YouTube version showed the BTS of the song. Despite this non-traditional release, the song became an overnight internet sensation.