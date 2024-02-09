Outlook’s Verdict

‘Captain Miller’ has all the elements of a mass film. But it leaves you wondering if this mass is enough. The film has taken a tried and tested plot that never fails, and it clearly works here. However, the way it has been treated feels like it misses the substance and the juice. As the movie ended, I found myself feeling incomplete. The lack of substance hit me towards the end because I was expecting something better and larger. The film has tackled the issues of caste and class, but it simply feels superficial and surface level. It had the potential to go deeper and gnaw your insides. In case you want an action film that just touches upon the important issues, ‘Captain Miller’ should be your pick. However, if you want something that impacts you, this Dhanush is just not it. I am going with 3.5 stars.