Dhanush has starred in multiple films throughout his career. But if there is one film that still has a cult fan following, it is ‘Pudhupettai.’ Released in 2006, the movie shot Dhanush’s career to new heights and brought him immense fame. Recently, the director of the film has shared an important update about the sequel and fans are ecstatic.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, filmmaker and actor Selvaraghavan has shared an update about the sequel of ‘Pudhupettai.’ The director shared a picture of himself and wrote, “Hopefully PUDHUPETTAI 2 should happen this year!” The tweet has fetched over 20K likes and 615K views.
Take a look at Selvaraghavan’s tweet here.
Reacting to the tweet, one fan wrote, “#Pudhupettai2 - eagerly awaiting the showdown between KOKKI KUMAR and SELVA.” A second fan commented, “BANGER ANNOUNCEMENT @selvaraghavan The father of all Gangsters #Pudhupettai2 KOKKI KUMAR RETURNS @dhanushkraja.” A third fan said, “Please No more delays @selvaraghavan!! Bring it on.”
There were always speculations about the sequel of ‘Pudhupettai’. Selvaraghavan’s tweet has given fans some hope. The director did not reveal the plot or the cast of the sequel. A lot of information about the film is still in its nascent stage. Fans are awaiting more details from Selvaraghavan or Dhanush.
Starring Dhanush, Sonia Agarwal, and Sneha, ‘Pudhupettai’ follows the life of Kokki Kumar. Kokki is a student from North Chennai who rises to become a dreaded gangster. While the film did not perform well at the box office, it went on to become a sleeper hit. The movie has grown to be a cult classic. The movie is also praised for its music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Fans have grown to love the film because Dhanush’s brother, Selvaraghavan, directed the film.