Starring Dhanush, Sonia Agarwal, and Sneha, ‘Pudhupettai’ follows the life of Kokki Kumar. Kokki is a student from North Chennai who rises to become a dreaded gangster. While the film did not perform well at the box office, it went on to become a sleeper hit. The movie has grown to be a cult classic. The movie is also praised for its music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Fans have grown to love the film because Dhanush’s brother, Selvaraghavan, directed the film.