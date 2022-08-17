Life Is All About Enjoying Small Joys, Says Selvaraghavan

Director Selvaraghavan, the elder brother of Dhanush, on Wednesday said that life was all about enjoying small joys that one gets to experience.



Taking to Twitter, the director, who is known to share his thoughts on life often, said, "Don't keep waiting for huge levels of happiness to happen. For, life itself is about experiencing the small joys that you get to experience.



"The smile of a child, the love of your wife, the affection of a friend or the experience of getting drenched by a drizzle -- there are crores of such joys. It is enough if you open your eyes to them."



Almost 10 days ago, the director had tweeted about life and relationships.



In it, he had said, "Don't be fooled by the thought that you will have peace and joy only if a particular person is there in your life. God's law is simple. You come alone. You die alone. Just like peace or happiness, only you can give yourself all these feelings. Only this is true."



On the work front, Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven', featuring Dhanush in the lead, is almost ready. This apart, the director is also playing the lead in director Mohan G Kshatriyan's upcoming film, 'Bakasuran'.