After 'The Gray Man' Action, Dhanush Plays Delivery Boy In Tamil Romantic Entertainer

The unit of director Mithran R. Jawahar's eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actors Dhanush, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nithya Menon and Raashi Khanna in the lead, has now released the film's trailer, which shows Dhanush playing a delivery boy.

Dhanush in 'Thiruchitrambalam'
Dhanush in 'Thiruchitrambalam'

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 3:37 pm

The trailer shows Dhanush, who plays the titular character of 'Thiruchitrambalam', enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja.

However, the relationship between him and his father (Prakash Raj), a police officer, is not exactly smooth.

The trailer gives away the fact that Pazham (a nickname given to Dhanush's character in the film) shares all his secrets with Shobana (Nithya Menon), a childhood friend.

The trailer, which also shows Pazham romancing two heroines -- Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar, has already garnered close to three million views on YouTube, with over 2.5 lakh people giving it a thumbs up.

