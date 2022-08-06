Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dhanush: 'The Gray Man' Sequel Is Happening

Tamil actor Dhanush, whose role in the Hollywood film, 'The Gray Man' came in for much appreciation, on Saturday dropped hints that led fans to believe that he would be a part of the sequel as well.

Dhanush
Dhanush Instagram: @dhanushkraja

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 10:33 pm

Tamil actor Dhanush, whose role in the Hollywood film, 'The Gray Man' came in for much appreciation, on Saturday dropped hints that led fans to believe that he would be a part of the sequel as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)


Taking to Twitter, Dhanush wrote: "'The Gray Man' universe is expanding and the sequel is coming. Lone Wolf is ready, are you?" and posted an audio clip containing a recording in his voice.

In the recording, Dhanush is heard reciting the lines: "Six, this is Lone Wolf. I hear they are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice."

"Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing left for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal."

The tweet by Dhanush, who plays the role of Avik San (also known as Lone Wolf), a deadly assassin in the film, has excited his fans who now strongly believe that the actor will be a part of the sequel as well. Interestingly, the Russo Brothers had already hinted at Dhanush's character making a return if they chose to expand 'The Gray Man' universe. 

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dhanush Indian Film Industry Hollywood The Gray Man Twitter Indian Cinema Netflix Lone Wolf
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey