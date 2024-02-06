Dhanush Gives Shout Out To Ex-Wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' Trailer

'Lal Salaam' trailer was unveiled on Monday. The sports drama throws light on some of the relevant subjects. Rajinikanth plays Moideen Bhai in the film and he tries to bring religious harmony between communities. In the trailer he says, “I trust in the justice system. I just don’t trust a few black sheep in the system''. The movie seems to come with an important message. 'Lal Salaam' marks Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's directorial comeback. Her ex-husband actor Dhanush reacted to 'Lal Salaam' trailer.
Dhanush shared the trailer of 'Lal Salaam' on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Lal Salaam trailer. Best wishes to the team. God bless. #superstar #thalaivar."
Dhanush was earlier married to Rajinikanth's daughter and filmmaker Aishwaryaa. They tied the knot in 2004. They have two sons-Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. In 2022, they announced their separation.
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa released a joint statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other... The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it."
On the work front, Dhanush's last outing was 'Captain Miller' that failed to leave a mark among the audiences.
Coming back to 'Lal Salaam', it has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth as the leads. Also, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev will be seen in the film. Jeevitha Rajashekar, Senthil, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Thambi Ramaiah, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai among others are part of it. At the audio launch of her upcoming film, Aishwaryaa promised to deliver a solid film. It is all set to hit the screens on February 9.