'Lal Salaam': Rajinikanth Wishes 'Huge Success' For Daughter Aishwarya's Film

Rajinikanth daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's movie hit the theatres today, on February 9. With this, Aishwarya has made her comeback as a director. On the day of release, her superstar father who is also part of the film has wished her and prayed for its success.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Rajinikanth shared a picture with Aishwarya and wrote in Tamil that is translated to English as, "My anbu salaam to my beloved mother Aishwarya. I pray to almighty that your movie Lal Salaam will be a huge success''.
Advertisement
Have a look at Rajinikanth's tweet here.
Advertisement
Recently, in an interview, Aishwarya opened up about working with her dad. She told Hindustan Times that it was a 'masterclass' experience directing him.
Advertisement
"Directing Appa (father) was something I never expected in my life to start with, it was a blessing. Every single day of working with him was a mini masterclass – how he handles himself on set and as a professional, artist in the industry. His dedication, devotion and seriousness about work, even at this age and time of his life, is something I think everyone in the industry should learn,'' said Aishwarya.
Advertisement
Aishwarya's ex-husband actor Dhanush also cheered for her. On the day of release, he gave a shout-out to the film on his X handle. He wrote, "Lal Salaam from today (sic)."
'Lal Salaam' stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Vivek Prasanna, and KS Ravi Kumar in pivotal roles. Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, and Thangadurai are also part of the film.
Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo appearance yet he is called the 'backbone' of the film. The movie has got positive responses from critics and audiences. It has been showered with love and audiences are hailing it for the message on religious harmony.