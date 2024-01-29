Recently, at the 'Lal Salaam' audio launch, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa addressed those who label Rajinikanth as ‘Sanghi.’ Her statement made her father emotional. She said, “I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what’s happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We’re human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn’t know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi.”