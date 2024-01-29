Recently, at the 'Lal Salaam' audio launch, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa addressed those who label Rajinikanth as ‘Sanghi.’ Her statement made her father emotional. She said, “I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what’s happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We’re human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn’t know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi.”
Rajinikanth Reacts To Daughter Aishwaryaa's 'Sanghi' Comment That Sparked Controversy: She Never Said It Was A Bad Word
Rajinikanth has reacted to his daughter's 'Sanghi' comment that she made at the 'Lal Salaam' event recently. On Monday, Thalaivar told the media that Aishwaryaa did not mean ‘Sanghi’ as a bad word.
Aishwaryaa added, “I’d like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn’t have done a film like ‘Lal Salaam'.'' The video from the event went viral and it sparked controversy. A section of netizens bashed her for her remark.
Outside the Chennai airport, he told a group of reporters in Tamil, “My daughter never said that Sanghi [the term] was a bad word. She questioned why her father was being branded that way when he is into spirituality.”
For the unversed, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is making a comeback as a director with 'Lal Salaam'. The sports drama will hit the theatres on February 9.
Apart from 'Lal Salaam', Rajinikanth will be seen in TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan' and Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalaivar 171'.