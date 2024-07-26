Sports

France Train Attack: Rail Network Hit Hours Before Olympics Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Just a few hours before the scheduled start of the opening ceremony of Paris Olympic Games 2024, France's high-speed rail network was disrupted by "malicious acts", including arson attacks that hampered the transport system, train operator SNCF said on Friday, July 26. The country's national train operator said that it was the victim of "several simultaneous malicious acts overnight,” adding that the attacks affected its Atlantic, northern and eastern lines. "This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyse the TGV network," SNCF told AFP, adding that many routes will have to be cancelled and the situation would last "at least all weekend while repairs are conducted".