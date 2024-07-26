Travelers wait inside the Gare du Nord train station as police officers patrol at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic to the French capital was severely disrupted on Friday by what officials described as "criminal actions" and sabotage.
Travelers sit on stairs at the Gare de Montparnasse, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Travelers wait as police officers patrol inside the Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Travelers wait outside the Gare de Montparnasse train station, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
A traveler sits inside the Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
