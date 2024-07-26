The Best Outdoor Projectors for Summer Fun and Movie Nights!

If you're on the hunt for a versatile projector that fits both indoor and outdoor settings, check out the Samsung 30” - 100” The Freestyle 2nd Gen. This compact device offers a Full HD 1920x1080 resolution, so you get sharp, clear images for movie nights or gaming sessions. Its 360-degree sound feature brings immersive audio to your experience, making it feel like you're at the cinema.

Setting up is a breeze with its Auto Leveling, Auto Focus, and Auto Keystone technology, ensuring you get the perfect picture without fiddling with settings. The built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth provide seamless connectivity to your favorite streaming services and gaming apps. Plus, the projector’s portability is a huge bonus; it’s compatible with external batteries for easy use anywhere.

For those who want a smart theater experience on the go, the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen is an excellent choice for creating memorable entertainment moments.

Specifications:

Price: $797.99

Brand: Samsung

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Brightness: FHD clarity

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 360-degree audio

Battery: External compatible

Size Range: 30”-100”

Pros:

Immersive 360-degree sound experience

Easy setup with auto adjustments

Portable with external battery option

Auto adjustment features are highly convenient

Cons:

Brightness may be low in bright daylight

Built-in apps could be limited for some users

What’s in the box:

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Projector

Power Adapter

Remote Control

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Information

User’s Reviews: "It is small and easy to transport. Best of all it sets up really easy. Auto everything from picture settings, keystone and focus, and it even remembered my phone's hotspot and auto connected after I had to switch outlets. It can keystone fix a lot of extreme angles. The speaker is quite adequate as well, and the projector doesn’t run a loud fan.”

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Experts believe this Samsung projector is worth the investment despite its higher price. Its ability to operate cord-free after charging or while plugged in offers flexible usage. As one of the more compact and highly portable outdoor projectors, it provides convenience and versatility for both indoor and outdoor settings.