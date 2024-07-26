Sports

Artistic Gymnastics At Paris Olympics: Simone Biles Trains At Bercy Arena - In Pics

All-time great gymnast Simone Biles is gearing up for her comeback to the Olympic stage, having pulled out of several events at the Tokyo Games three years ago with the 'twisties' - a disorientating mental block. Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast ever with 37 world and Olympic medals in all, practised at the Bercy Arena in Paris on Thursday (July 25). The American enthralled many with her spectacular Yurchenko double pike vault, a move which was last year named the Biles II after she became the first woman to land it in competition.

Simone Biles of the United States | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Simone Biles of the United States practices during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Jade Carey of the United States
Jade Carey of the United States | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Jade Carey of the United States practices the uneven bars during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Jordan Chiles of the United States
Jordan Chiles of the United States | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Jordan Chiles of the United States practices the beam during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles
Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Jordan Chiles, left, and Simone Biles of the United States chat during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Jordan Chiles of the United States practices during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Jade Carey
Jade Carey | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Jade Carey of the United States practices the vault during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Simone Biles of the United States practices the uneven bars during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Simone Biles practices the uneven bars
Simone Biles practices the uneven bars | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Simone Biles of the United States practices the uneven bars during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

The United States Artistic Gymnastics team
The United States Artistic Gymnastics team | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

The United States team from left to right, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey prepare to practice during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

