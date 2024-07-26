Sports

Artistic Gymnastics At Paris Olympics: Simone Biles Trains At Bercy Arena - In Pics

All-time great gymnast Simone Biles is gearing up for her comeback to the Olympic stage, having pulled out of several events at the Tokyo Games three years ago with the 'twisties' - a disorientating mental block. Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast ever with 37 world and Olympic medals in all, practised at the Bercy Arena in Paris on Thursday (July 25). The American enthralled many with her spectacular Yurchenko double pike vault, a move which was last year named the Biles II after she became the first woman to land it in competition.