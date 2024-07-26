Best Camera Phones Under ₹30,000 for Photography Lovers (July 2024)

The Nothing Phone (2a) 5G is a solid pick if you're looking for a great camera phone under ₹30,000. It features a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, so your photos will come out sharp and vibrant. For selfies, the 32 MP front camera does a fantastic job too.

The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display is bright and smooth with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making everything look great and feel responsive. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which handles multitasking easily with its 8 GB RAM and RAM Booster.

It also has a clever cooling system to keep things running smoothly and uses Nothing OS 2.5 on Android 14 for a sleek experience. Plus, it’s eco-friendly with recycled materials and plastic-free packaging.

Specifications:

Price: 25,900

Brand: Nothing

Camera: 50 MP Main

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED

Processor: Dimensity 7200

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 14

Pros:

Attractive design

Sharp, vibrant camera images

Performs smoothly without any lags

Bright and clear display

Efficient Glyph improvement

Cons:

Similar design as predecessor

Charging speed could be better

What’s in the box:

Nothing phone

Nothing Cable (C-C)

Screen Protector (Pre-Applied)

SIM Tray Ejector

Safety Information and Warranty Card

User’s Reviews: "Great experience ! I have gifted this phone to my father. Build quality is excellent. Handset feels totally premium..”

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend this phone because the enhanced Glyph LEDs offer improved customization and functionality. It delivers vibrant, high-saturation colors in various lighting conditions, and its night mode enhances low-light photos with subtle, effective adjustments.