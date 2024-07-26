Best Camera Phones Under ₹30,000 for Photography Lovers (July 2024)

Camera quality has become non-negotiable for both social media enthusiasts and everyday users who want to capture life’s moments in stunning detail. With brands like Nothing, Samsung, and OnePlus pushing the envelope in camera innovation, high-quality phones often come with a hefty price tag that isn’t always accessible to everyone. However, if your budget is around ₹30,000, you’re in luck.
There’s a fantastic range of smartphones within this price bracket that excel in camera performance and other features without compromising on quality. Contrary to popular belief, these mid-range models are not just budget-friendly but also packed with the latest technological advancements. They offer impressive camera capabilities, vibrant displays, robust performance, and long-lasting battery life, making them a great choice for anyone looking to capture high-quality photos and videos.
To simplify your search, we've compiled a list of the top 10 camera phones under ₹30,000. Each option in our roundup excels in delivering quality images while providing a well-rounded performance.
What to consider when buying a good camera phone under 30000
Camera Resolution: Look for a high-resolution primary camera, ideally 48MP or more, for clear and detailed photos.
Low-Light Performance: Check for features like larger aperture sizes (f/1.8 or lower) and optical image stabilisation (OIS) to improve performance in low-light conditions.
Additional Lenses: Consider phones with multiple lenses such as ultra-wide, macro, or telephoto for versatile photography options.
Processor and Performance: Ensure the phone has a capable processor (e.g., Snapdragon 7-series or MediaTek Dimensity) to handle camera processing efficiently.
Battery Life: Opt for a phone with a robust battery (4000mAh or higher) to support extended photography sessions.
Software Features: Look for advanced camera software with modes like Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and Pro Mode for better control and versatility.
Build Quality: Ensure the phone has a durable build and good ergonomics for comfortable handling while taking photos.
Storage: Check for sufficient internal storage (at least 128GB) or expandable storage options to save your high-resolution photos and videos.
Screen Quality: A high-resolution display (Full HD+ or better) helps in accurately viewing and editing photos.
How we picked them for you when curating the list
Performance Evaluation: We assessed each phone's camera performance by reviewing key factors such as resolution, lens quality, and low-light capabilities.
Comparison of Pros and Cons: We thoroughly compared the pros and cons of each phone, focusing on features like image stabilisation, software enhancements, and overall camera quality.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of brands known for their innovation and reliability in camera technology, ensuring you get a trustworthy product.
User Feedback: We analysed user reviews and ratings to gauge real-world performance and user satisfaction, ensuring that the phones meet practical needs.
Price consideration: We evaluated how each phone balances cost with features, ensuring you get the best value within the ₹30,000 budget.
Here's a comprehensive list of best camera phones under 30000 in India
The Nothing Phone (2a) 5G is a solid pick if you're looking for a great camera phone under ₹30,000. It features a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, so your photos will come out sharp and vibrant. For selfies, the 32 MP front camera does a fantastic job too.
The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display is bright and smooth with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making everything look great and feel responsive. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which handles multitasking easily with its 8 GB RAM and RAM Booster.
It also has a clever cooling system to keep things running smoothly and uses Nothing OS 2.5 on Android 14 for a sleek experience. Plus, it’s eco-friendly with recycled materials and plastic-free packaging.
Specifications:
Price: 25,900
Brand: Nothing
Camera: 50 MP Main
Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED
Processor: Dimensity 7200
RAM: 8 GB
Storage: 128 GB
OS: Android 14
Pros:
Attractive design
Sharp, vibrant camera images
Performs smoothly without any lags
Bright and clear display
Efficient Glyph improvement
Cons:
Similar design as predecessor
Charging speed could be better
What’s in the box:
Nothing phone
Nothing Cable (C-C)
Screen Protector (Pre-Applied)
SIM Tray Ejector
Safety Information and Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "Great experience ! I have gifted this phone to my father. Build quality is excellent. Handset feels totally premium..”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend this phone because the enhanced Glyph LEDs offer improved customization and functionality. It delivers vibrant, high-saturation colors in various lighting conditions, and its night mode enhances low-light photos with subtle, effective adjustments.
For a smartphone that excels in camera performance and offers an impressive display, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is an excellent choice. With its 12 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and 8 MP telephoto camera, you’ll capture stunning photos and videos, whether you’re snapping selfies or shooting far-off subjects with the 30x Space Zoom. The 32 MP front camera makes sure your selfies are sharp and vibrant.
The 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is perfect for enjoying media with brilliant colors and a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. Plus, with a 4500 mAh battery, you’ll get through the day easily, and Super Fast Charging means you won’t be waiting around for long. It also features Gorilla Glass Victus for durability and IP68 water resistance for extra peace of mind.
Specifications:
Price: 29,999
Brand: Samsung
Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
Front Camera: 32 MP
Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED
Processor: Snapdragon 888
Battery: 4500 mAh
Storage: 256 GB
Pros:
Fast charging and good battery life
Durable and high quality build
Runs smoothly and efficiently
High-quality front camera
Cons:
Higher price point within mid-range
No headphone jack included
What’s in the box:
Samsung Mobile
Ejection Pin
Data Cable
Quick Start Guide
User’s Reviews: "I can't say enough about this! I’m the first user in the house to switch from Redmi phones and wanted to explore other brands. I’ve always had my eye on Samsung phones but was unsure about making the switch. Today, I finally got this stunning device, and for those who love good quality cameras, it's the best phone for you.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This Samsung offers many of the flagship features found in the Galaxy S20 series, but at a significantly lower price. It combines high-end specifications with a budget-friendly tag, making it an attractive option for those looking for premium features without compromising on the quality.
The OnePlus Nord CE4 delivers impressive performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring fast speeds and efficient battery use. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and an option to expand up to 16 GB with virtual RAM, making multitasking and gaming a breeze.
With 256 GB of internal storage and expandable up to 1 TB via microSD, there's ample space for apps and media. The 50 MP Sony IMX882 camera captures sharp and stable photos, even in tough conditions, while the 5500 mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging get you fully powered in just 30 minutes. The phone's durable Dark Chrome design and robust bezel add a touch of style and resilience. Whether for work or play, the Nord CE4 combines speed, storage, and durability in a sleek package.
Specifications:
Price: 26,998
Brand: OnePlus
Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
RAM: 8 GB (expandable)
Storage: 256 GB (expandable)
Camera: 50 MP (Sony IMX882)
Battery: 5500 mAh
Charging: 100W SuperVOOC
Pros:
Ample storage capacity
Provides one day long battery life
Durable design with tough bezel
Expandable storage up to 1 TB
Cons:
High charging speed can heat up the phone
Limited software support for older updates
What’s in the box:
Phone
Power Adapter
USB Cable
Phone Case
SIM Tray Ejector
User’s Reviews: "Overall, I'd say it's a value for money in this price range for an all-round experience compared to others. I'll never regret buying it because of what it offers and its brand value. Note: They also provide a cool case and charger in the box without an extra penny and I got a free gift of 1+ buds 2r :)”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts find the OnePlus Nord CE4 worth buying for its reliable performance in capturing photos, whether you're in bright sunlight or low-light settings. The camera effectively prioritises natural colours and maintains a balance, which helps in achieving true-to-life image quality.
The Honor 90 is a powerhouse with a 200 MP main camera and a 50 MP selfie lens that makes every shot stunning. Its 6.7-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness, offering vibrant visuals and a smooth experience. Plus, with the industry-first 3840Hz PWM dimming, it’s easier on the eyes, especially in low light.
Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, this phone handles demanding tasks effortlessly while keeping heat in check with advanced cooling. The 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage ensure you have ample space and speed for all your apps and media.
MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13, provides a seamless user experience with smart features and efficient multitasking. Whether for photography, gaming, or daily use, the Honor 90 makes sure of top-notch performance with innovative tech for a top-tier smartphone experience.
Specifications:
Price: 29,500
Price: Honor 90
Camera: 200 MP
Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED
Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
RAM: 12 GB
Storage: 512 GB
Pros:
Exceptional camera quality takes detailed photos
Smooth and vibrant visuals
Effectively handles intensive tasks
Large storage accommodates extensive media files
Cons:
No charger included in the box
Limited to Honor's own software ecosystem
What’s in the box:
Honor 90 (Emerald Green, 12GB + 512GB) handset
USB Cable
Phone Case
SIM Tray Ejector
User’s Reviews: "The camera is beyond insane and matches 95% of the quality of the iPhone 15 Pro and 13 Pro Max, both in photo and video. Nighttime video performance is 90-95% as good as the iPhone, which is rare for a non-flagship phone, especially given the focus on HDR video, multi-lens video, and solo cut video. Additionally, the ability to switch to 4K 30fps video on all front and rear lenses during shooting is fantastic and uncommon. The EIS stabilization is incredible, providing clean and natural videography.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: The Honor 90 offers a perfect balance between premium and affordable. It delivers a clean user interface and lag-free performance, making it an excellent choice for those seeking high-end features without the flagship price. With its outstanding camera capabilities, advanced display technology, and robust processing power, it stands out as a top performer in its range
The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in Blue Lagoon is a sleek workhorse. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor built on a 4nm process, ensuring top-notch performance and energy efficiency. The 3D Curved AMOLED Display measures 6.78 inches and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 1300 nits peak brightness, making everything look stunningly vibrant.
At just 7.36mm thick, this is the slimmest and lightest phone in its segment, sporting a premium AG Matte Glass finish. The 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera ensures sharp photos with features like Hybrid Image Stabilization, Super Night Mode, and 4K video recording. \
The 4600mAh battery, combined with 66W FlashCharge, keeps you powered up all day.
With 8GB RAM and an additional 8GB Extended RAM, multitasking is a breeze. Running on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G delivers an exceptional user experience.
Specifications:
Price: 21,998
Brand: iQOO
Display Size: 6.78 inches
Processor Type: Dimensity 7200
RAM Capacity: 8 GB
Storage Capacity: 256 GB
Camera Resolution: 64 MP
Battery Capacity: 4600 mAh
Pros:
Stunning curved display
Powerful processor
Slim and lightweight design
Fast charging
Good low-light camera performance
Cons:
No headphone jack
Limited software customization options
User’s Reviews: "Many people are confused about the battery life, so here's the truth: it's not exceptional, but it's not terrible either. Without gaming, the battery easily lasts a whole day. However, those playing heavy games like BGMI on monster mode might find the battery life lacking and mistakenly blame the phone. For regular use, it performs just fine.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Exceptional performance, stunning display, and sleek design make it a top choice. Despite some battery concerns, it excels in daily use and offers great value for its price.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I get good night mode performance in a phone under 30000?
Yes, many camera phones in this price range offer good night mode features. They use advanced algorithms to enhance low-light photography, resulting in clearer and brighter images.
How important is the megapixel count in a camera phone under 30000?
While megapixels matter, the camera sensor quality and software optimization are equally important. A 48MP or 64MP camera with good software can often outperform a higher-megapixel camera.
Do phones under 30000 offer 4K video recording?
Yes, many camera phones in this price range offer 4K video recording. This allows for high-resolution video capture, providing detailed and crisp video quality.
How is the battery life on phones under 30000?
Battery life varies, but many phones in this range offer good battery performance with fast charging capabilities. Always check user reviews to see how battery life holds up with heavy camera use.
Can I get a camera phone under 30000 with a good display?
Yes, many camera phones in this range feature AMOLED or high-refresh-rate LCD displays, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals. A higher resolution (Full HD+ or more) and features like HDR support enhance your viewing and photo editing experience.
In Conclusion
Choosing a phone under 30000 with a good camera can significantly enhance your photography and videography experience without costing you a handsome amount. These devices offer a balance of quality, performance, and value, making them a great investment for capturing life’s moments. Our list of recommendations ensures you get the best in terms of image quality, innovative features, and overall user satisfaction. Whether you love snapping photos, recording videos, or just want a reliable phone with excellent camera capabilities, our selected models are worth considering.
