South Cinema

Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report

A recent report has revealed that 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is eyeing for a 2025 release. Here's what we know so far.

Kantara
A still from 'Kantara' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

When ‘Kantara’ was released in 2022, the action thriller film grabbed eyeballs and broke records at the box office. Seeing the phenomenal response received by this Rishab Shetty starrer, the makers decided to work on the prequel. The prequel was announced last year, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the movie. Amidst this, a recent report has revealed that the film has almost completed its shoot and is eyeing to release the film next year.

As reported by Pinkvilla, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is on its last leg of the shooting schedule. The report mentioned that the shoot will be wrapped up shortly and the production team will start focusing on the post-production elements. The report quoted a source close to the development who said, “The indoor shoot remains, with about 15 to 20 days of work. The film will be wrapped up shortly, however, the post-production work has already begun. ‘Kantara 2’ is a lot bigger than ‘Kantara’, with the introduction of prequel and mythological elements in the story.”

The report mentioned that the makers are eyeing to release the film next year, i.e. 2025. It also revealed that ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ will also involve a lot of VFX elements. The source continued, “It’s a big-budget visual spectacle and the makers are investing a lot of time to get the VFX right. While most of the shoot has been wrapped up, the team is not compromising at all on the post-production and visual effects. The idea is to deliver a product that’s 10 notches above ‘Kantara 1’. The first promo to announce the film was just a glimpse to showcase the magnitude of part 2.”

Released in 2022, ‘Kantara’ raked in Rs 450 crore at the box office as opposed to its Rs 16 crore budget.

