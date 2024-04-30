Art & Entertainment

'Kantara: Chapter 1' To Start 20-Day Schedule On 40,000-Square-Foot Set In Karnataka

The upcoming film starring Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', is set to commence its 20-day shoot this week.

Advertisement

IANS
Kantara: Chapter 1 Photo: IANS
info_icon

The upcoming film starring Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', is set to commence its 20-day shoot this week.

During this schedule, the team will film the important portions in forests, which will be shot against the coastal setting of Kundapura, Karnataka.

A 40,000-square-foot set has been constructed for the film, with 600 carpenters hired from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, along with stunt coordinators. Additionally, the selected actors are undergoing intensive training sessions.

For the film, Rishab also doubles up as its lead, just like its predecessor, which was released in 2022. The music for the sequel is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, while Arvind Kashyap is responsible for cinematography.

Advertisement

'Kantara: A Legend', which was released in 2022, became a breakout success, garnering significant acclaim for the Kannada film industry following the 'K.G.F.' franchise. The film is lauded for its rooted themes, the message of conserving forests, and indigenous groups of people.

The film is being bankrolled by Hombale Films, renowned for projects like the 'KGF' franchise, 'Kantara: A Legend', and the Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. Sports Updates LIVE: Madrid Open 2024- Iga Swiatek Marches Into Semis
  8. Elections 2024: Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Rae Bareli Candidates; EC Defers Anantnag-Rajouri Election Date To May 25