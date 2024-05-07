South Cinema

After Casting Vote In Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty Talks About 'Kantara' Prequel

Superhit movie 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty cast his vote at his native Baindur town in the Udupi district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Superhit movie 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty cast his vote at his native Baindur town in the Udupi district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

“I have cast my vote for the nation. This is also my right and I have exercised it. I won’t talk about the expectations from the government. I have carried out my responsibility,” Rishab Shetty said after casting his vote.

Rishab Shetty also talked about the much-awaited 'Kantara' prequel, saying that the shooting has begun and everything is going on smoothly.

Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

“A big team is working with greater responsibility. Wonderful technicians are working on the project. The shooting is being done part by part. People have loved 'Kantara'.”

Advertisement

He added: “I have grown my hair and beard for a year for this movie. The secrecy has to be maintained during the shoot. The people should not lose expectation. The film will be shot entirely in the coastal Karnataka region.”

Rishab Shetty, clad in the traditional white shirt and dhoti, polled his vote at polling booth number 135 located at Karadi government school, where he studied during his childhood.

The actor has adopted the school and has been developing it for a few years. “The playground is being built for the school children. The construction work will be completed after the election,” the actor said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests 2 People From Human Trafficking Network That Sent Indians Into Russia-Ukraine War Zone
  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  3. CBI Seizes Rs 1.42 cr During Searches In FSSAI Bribery Case, Total Haul Rises To Rs 1.8 cr
  4. Delhi Sees Sharp Dip In Air Quality
  5. India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  2. After Casting Vote In Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty Talks About 'Kantara' Prequel
  3. Sriya Reddy To Play A Power-Hungry Politician In Tamil Web Series 'Thalamai Seyalgam’
  4. 'Just married' Arti Singh Offers A Peek Into Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Mithaas Aur Pyaar Se Bharpoor'
  5. Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024: Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Rebecca Hall And Others Attend The Fashion Fiesta – View Pics
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Kotla
  2. Champions League: Courtois Could Miss Bayern Clash, Madrid Coach Ancelotti Hints
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Confirmed: Tiger Woods To Compete At PGA Championship
  5. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Imran Khan's PTI Must Forgo 'Politics Of Anarchy' For Dialogue With Government: Pakistan Army General
  2. Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022
  3. Biden Condemns Current Antisemitism In Holocaust Remembrance During College Protests And Gaza War
  4. Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
  5. Tornado Watch: 'High Risk' Alert Issued For Oklahoma, Neighboring States
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Over 62% For Phase 3 Polling, Assam Sees Highest Turnout | Highlights
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase