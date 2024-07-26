National

Weather News LIVE: 4 People Die As Rain Batters Pune; Schools To Remain Closed In Mumbai, Dehradun, Kolhapur

Weather News LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of weather-related updates from across the country. Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday.

Outlook Web Desk
26 July 2024
Roads inundated after heavy rains batter Surat, Gujarat. PTI
Weather News LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Pune district and asked people to take precautions. Schools and colleges in most parts of the district have declared a holiday in view of the heavy rainfall warning. IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Kolhapur district and schools will remain closed as well. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand has also led to closure of school and NDMA has issued an 'orange' alert predicting more rain today.
Pune LIVE Update: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert, Schools To Remain Shut

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Pune district and asked people to take precautions.

Schools and colleges in most parts of the district have declared a holiday in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

Pune Rain LIVE Update: 4 People Died Due To Rain-Related Incidents

Among the four people who died in Pune, two people are feared trapped in one of the three bungalows buried under debris after a landslide in Lavasa on Thursday morning.

Pune fire brigade officials said two people are feared drowned in Katraj and Nanayan Peth area.

Rajasthan Weather LIVE Update: Heavy Rains To Continue For Next 4-5 Days

The meteorological department in Jaipur informed that heavy rains lashed parts of eastern Rajasthan on Thursday, whereas several other places received light showers.

The met office forcasted that rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of eastern Rajasthan and some parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan in the next four to five days.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said a cyclonic circulation system has formed over north-west Uttar Pradesh, due to which the monsoon trough line passed through Ganganagar, Jaipur yesterday.

He said rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of eastern Rajasthan and some parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan in the next four to five days due to the effect of the cyclonic circulation system.

Weather News LIVE: Schools to Remain Shut In Dehradun Amid 'Orange' Alert

All schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun will remain closed on July 26 in view of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issuing an 'orange' alert for heavy rain in the district.

District Magistrate Sonika said, "The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents as rain increases the vulnerability of many areas in the district to landslides."

Top News Stories From July 25

Here are the top highlights from July 25:

  • Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, BMC Announces School Holiday For July 26 | READ MORE

  • Heavy Flooding, Landslides In Pune; NDRF Teams Deployed For Rescue Ops

  • Airport Operations Hit In Mumbai Amid Incessant Rainfall

  • Drone To Detect Buried Objects Deployed In Karnataka Amid Rescue Ops At Landslide Site

  • Amid Heavy Showers In Pune, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Said People Will Be Airlifted If Needed

