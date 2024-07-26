Weather News LIVE: 4 People Die As Rain Batters Pune; Schools To Remain Closed In Mumbai, Dehradun, Kolhapur

Roads inundated after heavy rains batter Surat, Gujarat. PTI

26 Jul 2024, 07:42:02 am IST Pune LIVE Update: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert, Schools To Remain Shut The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Pune district and asked people to take precautions. Schools and colleges in most parts of the district have declared a holiday in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

26 Jul 2024, 07:42:02 am IST Pune Rain LIVE Update: 4 People Died Due To Rain-Related Incidents Among the four people who died in Pune, two people are feared trapped in one of the three bungalows buried under debris after a landslide in Lavasa on Thursday morning. Pune fire brigade officials said two people are feared drowned in Katraj and Nanayan Peth area.

26 Jul 2024, 07:39:25 am IST Rajasthan Weather LIVE Update: Heavy Rains To Continue For Next 4-5 Days The meteorological department in Jaipur informed that heavy rains lashed parts of eastern Rajasthan on Thursday, whereas several other places received light showers. The met office forcasted that rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of eastern Rajasthan and some parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan in the next four to five days. Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said a cyclonic circulation system has formed over north-west Uttar Pradesh, due to which the monsoon trough line passed through Ganganagar, Jaipur yesterday. He said rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of eastern Rajasthan and some parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan in the next four to five days due to the effect of the cyclonic circulation system.

26 Jul 2024, 07:35:39 am IST Weather News LIVE: Schools to Remain Shut In Dehradun Amid 'Orange' Alert All schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun will remain closed on July 26 in view of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issuing an 'orange' alert for heavy rain in the district. District Magistrate Sonika said, "The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents as rain increases the vulnerability of many areas in the district to landslides."