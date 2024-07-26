Nashik: Gangster Out Of Jail, Holds 'Comeback' Rally, Gets Sent Back To Prison

A gangster in Maharashtra's Nasik, recently released from jail, went right back to prison after a video of his 'comeback' rally went viral on social media.
Gangster Harshad Patankar was in jailed for charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA), NDTV reported.
After he got out of the prison on July 23, Patankar's supporters took out a celebratory car rally to mark his release.
Around 15 two-wheelers were a part of the rally which was taken out from Bethel Nagar to Ambedkar Chowk. Patankar can be seen waving to his supporters from the car's sunroof in the viral videos.
Some of his supporters shared videos of the rally to social media, captioned "comeback".
However, as the reels went viral across social media platforms, the police was prompted to take action, which ultimately led to Patankar's arrest. Along with the gangster, six of his aides were also nabbed for carrying out an unauthorised rally and creating ruckus.
The other six associates were identified as Gopal Nagorkar, Vedant Chalde, Shaun Michael, Joy Michael, Robinson Battise, Vaibhav Khandare and Vikas Nepali.
According to reports, several cases have been registered against Patankar including attempted murder, violence and theft.
Notably, the comeback rally was in violation of the prohibitory issued by the Nashik Commissioner of Police on July 22, which led to a case being registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Section 189(2), Times of India's report said.