Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea

The 25-year-old is confident the manager's tactics will come across soon, with the players buying into his style

Kiernan-Dewsbury-Hall-Chelsea-Midfielder
Chelsea midfielder, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall believes new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will "surprise a lot of people" when they watch the Blues this season. (More Football News)

The Italian led Leicester City straight back to the Premier League as Championship winners in his only season in charge and succeeds Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes topped the second division table with 98 points, with Dewsbury-Hall a key figure in his squad as he netted 12 goals and provided 14 assists last season – his best tally in a single campaign.

Dewsbury-Hall was also named Leicester's Player and Players' Player of the Year.

The midfielder made the switch to West London earlier this month for £30million and is confident that Maresca will have Chelsea challenging for trophies in no time.

"The manager was a big catalyst in wanting me to come," Dewsbury-Hall told BBC Sport.

Enzo Maresca pictured during Chelsea's draw with Wrexham - null
English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Defends Chelsea Style As Defensive Errors Cost Blues In Wrexham Draw

BY Stats Perform

"I knew from Leicester, a club that went down and had a lot of problems, how he managed to galvanise that if everyone manages to buy into the system.

"I genuinely think in a short space of time we can be pushing for minimum top four - but more than that.

"He may be unknown for a lot of people, but he is top, top level. He will surprise a lot of people."

Chelsea's pre-season got off to a frustrating start as they were held to a 2-2 draw by League One side Wrexham in Maresca's first game in charge on Wednesday.

Dewsbury-Hall did not play in that match but is training with the squad in the United States and could feature in their next outing against Celtic on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is confident the manager's tactics will come across soon, with the players buying into his style.

New Chelsea signing, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. - null
Premier League: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Reunites With Enzo Maresca After Signing For Chelsea

BY Stats Perform

"We've only been doing it for two or three weeks, but the combination plays are really quick and tidy," he added.

"That's after two weeks. I remember he said to us at Leicester after six months or a year, there might be teething problems at the start, but it will improve.

"Within the first week at Leicester, I was convinced this was top, top level. I felt a bit stupid; I thought I knew a lot about football, but he was teaching me things on a daily basis that I didn't really know before. He has an aura, he can be strict, or gentle and soft - he has both sides.

"I am getting the same feedback here with the lads. They've bought into it here from minute one which is exciting. With a system and philosophy, you need everyone to buy in because, if they do, you can really achieve something."

