Newcastle United Vs Chelsea Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Chelsea visit St. James' park for matchday 17 of the Premier League
Magpies boss Eddie Howe complains about fixture congestion
Eddie Howe said the fixture congestion in the Premier League this season has been like no other as his side prepare to welcome Chelsea to St James' Park this Saturday.
Howe's comments came after his team sealed their spot in the EFL Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Fulham in midweek, with a tie against Manchester City to come in the new year.
The Magpies are also competing for a spot in the Champions League's top eight, currently sitting two points adrift of the automatic qualification places after six games.
Fixture congestion over the last couple of months has contributed to their poor Premier League form, with Howe's team down in 12th ahead of facing the Blues.
Howe said that their cup victory was the perfect response to a Tyne-Wear derby defeat to Sunderland last weekend, but the Newcastle boss took aim at the planning of the festive league fixtures, with clashes against Manchester United and Burnley to come before the new year.
"That's the disappointing thing. We don't have a huge number of injuries, we have them focused on one particular area that has stretched us in the last few weeks," Howe said.
"I think the fixture congestion this season has been like no other. And the cup run is a great thing, but of course, that adds to it.
"We haven't just had a week to regroup, but in some senses, getting used to that is what we have to do in the long term and to be able to adapt and grow with that challenge."
Chelsea find themselves in a similar situation, and the Blues were also involved in EFL Cup action on Tuesday, when they beat Cardiff City 3-1.
They have followed up a run of four games without a win in all competitions with back-to-back victories, which included a triumph at home to Everton in the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca's side are fourth in the standings but eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal, though the Italian insisted that improvements needed to be made moving forward.
"Absolutely, yes. We achieved our third semi-final in 18 months the other day. Last year was good in terms of trophies and finishing fourth in the Premier League," Maresca said.
Maresca also feels this battle will be won in the middle of the park, highlighting Newcastle's midfield options as some of the best in the division.
"The target is to try and improve on what we did last season. Sandro Tonali, [Bruno] Guimaraes, Joelinton, [Lewis] Miley also, they are all fantastic players, international players.
"They complete each other. They are physically strong and good on the ball. They are 100% complete, perfect. It's difficult for any team to face them."
Players To Watch
Newcastle – Bruno Guimaraes
Guimaraes is the heartbeat of this Newcastle team, and he will be key to ensuring that they return to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Brazilian has posted team-high totals for chances created (19) for the Magpies this season, while also winning more tackles (20) than any of his team-mates.
But he has also proved to be a threat in the final third. He has seven goal involvements (five goals, two assists) in the Premier League in 2025-26, the highest in the Newcastle squad.
Chelsea – Pedro Neto
Neto has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player this season (eight – five goals, three assists), with four of his five goals scored coming away from home.
Indeed, his five goals are already his joint-most in a single campaign (also five for Wolves in 2020-21), and he will be keen to add to his tally at St James’ Park.
Match Prediction: Newcastle Win
Newcastle have won their last three Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning more consecutively against them at St James’ Park between 1994 and 1998 (four).
However, Newcastle have conceded in each of their last nine top-flight games. They’ve never gone 10 in a row without a clean sheet exclusively under Howe before, last doing so with a run of 14 between August and November 2021 under Steve Bruce (eight games), Graeme Jones (three) and Howe (three).
The Magpies are also only averaging 12.2 shots per game and 4.31 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, both their lowest averages in a single campaign under Howe.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have kept four clean sheets in their last five away Premier League matches, losing 3-1 to Leeds United at Elland Road in the other game. They’d only kept five clean sheets in their previous 38 away games beforehand.
Indeed, no side has kept more clean sheets than Chelsea in the Premier League this season (eight, level with Arsenal), with the Blues recording shutouts in five of their last seven league games.
But fortune often favours the team on home soil in this fixture, with 37 of the 60 Premier League games between Newcastle and Chelsea having been won by the home side, the most home wins of any fixture in the competition’s history.
Opta Win Probability
Newcastle – 41.6%
Draw – 26.7%
Chelsea – 31.7%