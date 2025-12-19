Newcastle United Vs Chelsea Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has complained about fixture congestion ahead of his side's home fixture against Enzo Maresca's Chelsea. Read the full preview of NEW Vs CHE below

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle Vs Chelsea Preview
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea visit St. James' park for matchday 17 of the Premier League

  • Magpies boss Eddie Howe complains about fixture congestion

  • Read full preview of Newcastle Vs Chelsea

Eddie Howe said the fixture congestion in the Premier League this season has been like no other as his side prepare to welcome Chelsea to St James' Park this Saturday. 

Howe's comments came after his team sealed their spot in the EFL Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Fulham in midweek, with a tie against Manchester City to come in the new year.

The Magpies are also competing for a spot in the Champions League's top eight, currently sitting two points adrift of the automatic qualification places after six games. 

Fixture congestion over the last couple of months has contributed to their poor Premier League form, with Howe's team down in 12th ahead of facing the Blues. 

Howe said that their cup victory was the perfect response to a Tyne-Wear derby defeat to Sunderland last weekend, but the Newcastle boss took aim at the planning of the festive league fixtures, with clashes against Manchester United and Burnley to come before the new year. 

"That's the disappointing thing. We don't have a huge number of injuries, we have them focused on one particular area that has stretched us in the last few weeks," Howe said.

Related Content
Related Content

"I think the fixture congestion this season has been like no other. And the cup run is a great thing, but of course, that adds to it.

"We haven't just had a week to regroup, but in some senses, getting used to that is what we have to do in the long term and to be able to adapt and grow with that challenge."

Chelsea find themselves in a similar situation, and the Blues were also involved in EFL Cup action on Tuesday, when they beat Cardiff City 3-1. 

They have followed up a run of four games without a win in all competitions with back-to-back victories, which included a triumph at home to Everton in the Premier League. 

Enzo Maresca's side are fourth in the standings but eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal, though the Italian insisted that improvements needed to be made moving forward. 

"Absolutely, yes. We achieved our third semi-final in 18 months the other day. Last year was good in terms of trophies and finishing fourth in the Premier League," Maresca said.

Maresca also feels this battle will be won in the middle of the park, highlighting Newcastle's midfield options as some of the best in the division. 

"The target is to try and improve on what we did last season. Sandro Tonali, [Bruno] Guimaraes, Joelinton, [Lewis] Miley also, they are all fantastic players, international players.

"They complete each other. They are physically strong and good on the ball. They are 100% complete, perfect. It's difficult for any team to face them."

Players To Watch

Newcastle – Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes is the heartbeat of this Newcastle team, and he will be key to ensuring that they return to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Brazilian has posted team-high totals for chances created (19) for the Magpies this season, while also winning more tackles (20) than any of his team-mates.

But he has also proved to be a threat in the final third. He has seven goal involvements (five goals, two assists) in the Premier League in 2025-26, the highest in the Newcastle squad.

Chelsea – Pedro Neto

Neto has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player this season (eight – five goals, three assists), with four of his five goals scored coming away from home.

Indeed, his five goals are already his joint-most in a single campaign (also five for Wolves in 2020-21), and he will be keen to add to his tally at St James’ Park.

Newcastle Vs Chelsea Preview
Pedro Neto's Stats This Premier League Season Photo: Opta
info_icon

Match Prediction: Newcastle Win

Newcastle have won their last three Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning more consecutively against them at St James’ Park between 1994 and 1998 (four).

However, Newcastle have conceded in each of their last nine top-flight games. They’ve never gone 10 in a row without a clean sheet exclusively under Howe before, last doing so with a run of 14 between August and November 2021 under Steve Bruce (eight games), Graeme Jones (three) and Howe (three).

The Magpies are also only averaging 12.2 shots per game and 4.31 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, both their lowest averages in a single campaign under Howe.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have kept four clean sheets in their last five away Premier League matches, losing 3-1 to Leeds United at Elland Road in the other game. They’d only kept five clean sheets in their previous 38 away games beforehand.

Indeed, no side has kept more clean sheets than Chelsea in the Premier League this season (eight, level with Arsenal), with the Blues recording shutouts in five of their last seven league games.

But fortune often favours the team on home soil in this fixture, with 37 of the 60 Premier League games between Newcastle and Chelsea having been won by the home side, the most home wins of any fixture in the competition’s history.

Opta Win Probability

Newcastle – 41.6%

Draw – 26.7%

Chelsea – 31.7%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Shivam Dube Takes Nonchalant One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Hendricks - Watch

  2. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Quinton De Kock Shatters Record For Most T20I Half-Centuries Against Men In Blue

  3. Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal Among Absentees For Mumbai In Initial Matches

  5. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  2. Unrest Erupts in Bangladesh After Killing of Student Leader Sharif Hadi

  3. Mob Attacks Daily Star Office in Dhaka, Journalists Rescued After Hours

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm