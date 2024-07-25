English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Defends Chelsea Style As Defensive Errors Cost Blues In Wrexham Draw

Enzo Maresca accepted Chelsea are likely to concede goals through playing out from the back after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Wrexham in his first match in charge. (More Football News)
Chelsea took on the League One side – who are owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds – at the Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, fighting back from 2-1 down to claim a draw.
Christopher Nkunku put Chelsea ahead after 35 minutes, but two defensive errors from the Blues were punished in the second half as Luke Bolton and Jack Marriott netted for Wrexham.
Bolton turned home after Lesley Ugochukwu failed to cut out Seb Revan's cross, before Josh Acheampong's error led to Marriott giving Wrexham the lead with a low drive.
Ugochukwu levelled eight minutes from time as Chelsea avoided an upset, and Maresca refused to criticise his team for playing out from the back in a post-match interview.
"It is one of the risks that you have trying to build from behind," he said. "You are going to concede in different ways, so you need to decide in which way you need to concede a goal.
"Sometimes teams that try to build from the back concede goals, but I think you are going to score more than you concede.
"For sure, we did many things we can improve, but we started just two weeks ago. Tonight was important to start seeing the identity of the team and the identity is there."