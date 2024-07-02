Premier League: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Reunites With Enzo Maresca After Signing For Chelsea

Chelsea have announced the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City on a six-year contract. (More Football News)
The midfielder follows his former Leicester manager, Enzo Maresca, into the club for a fee of £30million.
Dewsbury-Hall joined the Foxes at eight years old in 2006, progressing through the youth system before making his first-team debut in 2020, going on to make 129 appearances.
Last season, he played an instrumental role in Leicester winning the Championship, returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking, playing 44 times in the league - he scored 12 goals and 14 assists.
In an emotional post on Instagram, the midfielder bade farewell to the Leicester fans, saying: "Well what can I say? What a journey it's been. Seventeen years of my life devoted to this club, and it's been a pleasure. I've loved every minute of my time at this football club and created some memories & friendships I'll never forget.
"I'm very proud of what we achieved together last season - creating memories of a lifetime for us all. But bigger than that, hopefully going some way to righting the wrongs of that relegation season.
"I'm glad I'm leaving the club with them in the Premier League, where they belong, and wish Leicester City all the best in the upcoming season and further on. I'm one of your own, Leicester. But it's time for me to go now…"
Dewsbury-Hall is the fourth signing by Chelsea already in this transfer window, following Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu into the club.