English Premier League: Chelsea Complete Signing Of Aston Villa Youngster Omari Kellyman

Omari Kellyman has signed for Chelsea from Aston Villa in a deal reportedly worth up to £19million. (More Football News)
Kellyman, an England youth international, has played six times for Villa's senior side.
He joined the Villans from Derby County in 2022.
However, the lofty fee Chelsea are paying for the 18-year-old has raised questions.
Both Chelsea and Villa are reportedly in risk of breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR), which could result in a points deduction.
But the sale of academy players represents pure profit for the selling club, and Kellyman's move comes a day on from Villa completing the acquisition of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for a reported £37.5m.
Villa last week purchased Lewis Dobbin from Everton for £10m, after selling midfielder Tim Iroegbunam to the Toffees for £9m.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have also confirmed the departure of Hakim Ziyech, who has joined Galatasaray on a permanent basis after a successful spell on loan last season.
Ziyech has signed on a free transfer, with Gala able to activate that move if certain conditions were met.
The Moroccan international joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020, penning a five-year contract, though was never able to nail down a consistent starting spot at Stamford Bridge.
He played 64 times in the Premier League, scoring six goals, setting up nine and creating 72 chances, registering an expected assists (xA) figure of 7.78.