Football

Premier League: Chelsea Complete Swoop For Teenage Barcelona Striker Marc Guiu

He has signed a five-year contract with an option for the club to extend his stay for a further 12 months

Marc Guiu has left Barcelona for Chelsea.
info_icon

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of teenage striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona, having met his €6million (£5.1m) release clause. (More Football News)

Guiu had one year remaining on his contract with the Blaugrana but opted to reject the offer of an extension after breaking into their senior squad last season.

The 18-year-old appeared three times in LaLiga last term, netting on his senior debut against Athletic Bilbao at the age of 17 years and 291 days last October.

Guiu, who has been capped by Spain at under-17 and under-19 level, is expected to fight for a place in Chelsea's first team under new boss Enzo Maresca

He has signed a five-year contract with an option for the club to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

Omari Kellyman has joined Chelsea - null
English Premier League: Chelsea Complete Signing Of Aston Villa Youngster Omari Kellyman

BY Stats Perform

"It's an immense joy to sign for Chelsea and I struggled to sleep ahead of the journey here because I was so excited," Guiu said. "Ever since I was small, it was my dream to play in the Premier League.

"Now I have the opportunity to come here to Chelsea and I will work my hardest to be successful for the club."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  2. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  4. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  5. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  2. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  3. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  4. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  5. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
Sports News
  1. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  3. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign