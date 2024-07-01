Premier League: Chelsea Complete Swoop For Teenage Barcelona Striker Marc Guiu

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of teenage striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona, having met his €6million (£5.1m) release clause. (More Football News)
Guiu had one year remaining on his contract with the Blaugrana but opted to reject the offer of an extension after breaking into their senior squad last season.
The 18-year-old appeared three times in LaLiga last term, netting on his senior debut against Athletic Bilbao at the age of 17 years and 291 days last October.
Guiu, who has been capped by Spain at under-17 and under-19 level, is expected to fight for a place in Chelsea's first team under new boss Enzo Maresca.
He has signed a five-year contract with an option for the club to extend his stay for a further 12 months.
"It's an immense joy to sign for Chelsea and I struggled to sleep ahead of the journey here because I was so excited," Guiu said. "Ever since I was small, it was my dream to play in the Premier League.
"Now I have the opportunity to come here to Chelsea and I will work my hardest to be successful for the club."